Victoria East sophomore Trent Zappe didn’t take last week’s 57-28 loss to Corpus Christi Flour Bluff lightly and neither did his teammates.
But instead of dwelling on the past, Zappe and the Titans are using it as a wakeup call for Friday’s District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
“We took it hard because it would have been a big district win,” Zappe said. “But we have to come out and play Veterans Memorial now. We have to come out hard and show them what we got.”
Victoria East’s Trent Zappe @TrentZappe on preparing for Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. pic.twitter.com/PyVvHpTcTu— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 16, 2019
East coach Roland Gonzalez saw last week’s loss an opportunity to see where his team stood against a formidable opponent.
The Hornets began the night tied for first place in the district standings.
“We took a lot of positives out of that game,” Gonzalez said. “If we had eliminated some errors, it could have been a different game. Unfortunately, the bottom fell out and we were’t able to perform better.”
The Titans (3-4, 3-2) returned to practice at full speed in preparation for the Eagles (5-1, 3-1).
The Eagles, who are in third place in district, are coming off a 47-21 win over Corpus Christi Moody.
“They’re a good team,” Zappe said. “That means if we can beat them, we’re even better.”
Like the Titans, the Eagles have had their share of injuries.
Veterans Memorial is currently using its third-string quarterback Jacob Hernandez.
Hernandez, a sophomore, passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Trojans.
“That has been the big question but it doesn’t matter who they have back there,” Gonzalez said. “No matter what quarterback they have, we have to show up and perform well.”
The Eagles are also led by running backs Bradley Burda and Jacob Hernandez, who are a big reason Veterans Memorial is averaging 34 points per game.
The two backs combined for over 200 yards rushing against Moody.
“We’ve been working really hard in practice,” said East defensive back Marquise Kuykendall. “Now we have to do that in the game against Veterans Memorial. We can’t have turnovers or penalties. We have to work hard.”
Victoria East’s Marquis Kuykendall on what the Titans must do to have success against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. pic.twitter.com/nhDrPT3A9x— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 16, 2019
The Titans fell to the Eagles 61-13 last year, but Zappe knows both teams are different this season.
“We’re prepared,” Zappe said. “We’ve been working on what they run and we’ve come together as a team. We want to show them what we have this Friday.”
East is hoping for another strong performance by running back Alan Jimenez. Jimenez has scored 12 touchdowns in a span of three games.
“We always go back and look at the things we can improve on,” Gonzalez said. “We address those things and we’ve done that this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.