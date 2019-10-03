Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez is still on Cloud 9 after his record-breaking performance last week against Corpus Christi Carroll.
Jimenez scored a school-record six touchdowns against the Tigers to help propel the Titans to a 55-27 win.
But as much Jimenez wants to dwell on his recent success, he knows he’ll have to shift his focus quickly with East set to take on Corpus Christi King at 7:30 Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“I want to carry over how hard I ran and how we came together as a team,” said Jimenez, who rushed for 201 yards against Carroll. “But we need to be serious now because no team is going to lie down for us. Coach (Roland) Gonzalez tells us to stay focused and give 100% every game.”
Five games into the season, the Titans (2-3, 2-1) are averaging 20.8 points per game.
As for the Titans’ next opponent, the Mustangs (1-4, 1-1) are coming off a 42-21 loss to Corpus Christi Moody.
“They have several weapons and a good running game,” Gonzalez said. “They throw the ball efficiently and offensively, they have improved. Defensively, they play really hard, and they’re going to show up and put their best foot forward. We’re going to have go out and play hard.”
East begins Friday night, winners of two straight games since losing its district opener to Corpus Christi Miller.
East’s William Garley, who was sidelined last Friday, has rushed for team-high 456 yards and six touchdowns, and Trent Nieto has intercepted three passes.
“Homecoming is this week and we have been talking about how we’re 2-1 and in a good position in the playoff race,” Gonzalez said. “Now we have to take care of business.”
The Titans defeated King 48-18 last season and will look for similar success on Friday night.
The Titans will look to Jimenez again in the backfield alongside Latavian Johnson and Ethan White.
The the three teammates combined for 586 yards of total offense last week against the Tigers.
“We have to work together as a team,” Jimenez said. “We have to execute what we’ve practiced, and continue to improve our craft. We have to eliminate all mistakes.”
