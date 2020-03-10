Jacob Martinez doesn’t vary his approach regardless of the opponent.
Martinez knows he has a job to do every time he takes the mound.
“I just went out there and did my thing,” Martinez said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much. I should have thrown a no-hitter, but I threw a fastball right down the pipe and they took advantage of it. I’m glad we got the win today and we’re 3-0 in district.”
Martinez pitched a one-hitter to lead Victoria East to an 11-0 win over Corpus Christi Miller in a game stopped after 4½ innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Martinez allowed only two balls to be put into play. One was a single by Adrian Ortiz to lead off the second inning, and the other was a fielder’s choice grounder.
“I’m just trying to pound the strike zone and not trying to do too much,” Martinez said. “I want to thank Kyle Craft for being my pitching coach and helping me out.”
Martinez got plenty of help from the offense, as the Titans improved to 6-7 overall and 3-0 in district.
East had eight hits against the Buccaneers (2-10, 0-3) and scored nine runs in the second inning when it sent 13 batters to the plate.
“We learned from the tournament,” said East center fielder Trent Nieto. “We just all put it together and we all came together. We just take everybody the same. We’ve got to respect our opponent and who’s on the mound. We need to do everything right.”
Nieto started the second inning with a double and added to the inning’s total with a two-run home run over the fence in left field.
“I was just sitting back trying to go oppo,” Nieto said. “He threw a fastball and I got it.”
East coach Wes Kolle was happy to see his team rebound after struggling at the Comal ISD Tournament.
“We talked about getting back on track,” he said. “We had a rough weekend. We had Jacob on the mound, and he did a great job filling up the zone. He had a good rhythm and tempo going. We were able to score some runs and have the big inning. The approach at the plate was great, especially with Trent kind of lighting the fire and getting us going.”
The Titans will play in the VISD Tournament beginning Thursday before returning to district play next week.
“I feel like we’ve come together as a team,” Martinez said. “I think if we stick together, we can get to the playoffs and make a run.”
District 30-5A
Victoria East 11, C.C. Miller 0
Miller 000 00 – 0 1 3
East 191 0x – 11 8 0
W: Jacob Martinez. L: Jose Jasso. Highlights: (M) Adrian Ortiz 1-for-2. (E) Martinez 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 K; Trent Nieto 2-for-2, 2-run HR, 2B, 2 R; Matthew Gomez 1-for-1, 2B, R, 3 RBIs; Cody Cann 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Kaden Kolle 1-for-1, R, RBI; Jarod Tipton 1-for-2, 2B, R. Records: Miller 2-10, 0-3; East 6-7, 3-0.
