Most everyone at Riverside Stadium assumed Corpus Christi Moody’s Jaiden Gonzalez’s line drive was a base hit.
But Victoria East right fielder Andrew Rivera had other ideas.
Rivera picked up the ball and gunned it to Josh Shannon at first base for the third out of the top of the sixth inning.
“Honestly, that’s just a God play,” Rivera said. “I mean we were setting up a little in and he hit it right there and it was a perfect hop. Luckily, Josh at first base caught the throw. It was a momentum play.”
The Titans used an outstanding defensive effort to back the pitching of Brady Parker to capture a 4-1 District 29-5A win over the Trojans on Friday night.
Josh Shannon, of Victoria East, wound up at third base in the second inning of Friday night’s game against Corpus Christi Moody. He would later score in the inning at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Andrew Rivera and Caden Mozisek, of Victoria East, work on each other’s back to loosen themselves up prior to Friday night’s district game against Corpus Christi Moody at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Josh Shannon, of Victoria East, wound up at third base in the second inning of Friday night’s game against Corpus Christi Moody. He would later score in the inning at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Caleb Korczynski of Victoria East hardens the pitching mound in pregame warmups prior to Friday night’s game against Corpus Christi Moody at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Wes Kolle, East head coach, and his counterpart, Joe Curiel, of Corpus Christi Moody, discuss the field condition prior to Friday night’s game at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Brady Parker, of Victoria East, throws the ball in the first inning of Friday night’s game against Corpus Christi Moody at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Lefty Brady Parker, of Victoria East, fires the ball in the first inning of Friday night’s game at Riverside Stadium in Victoria against Corpus Christi Moody.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Corpus Christi Moody's Roman Rodriguez pitches the ball against Victoria East in the first inning of Friday night’s game at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Andrew Rivera and Caden Mozisek, of Victoria East, work on each other’s back to loosen themselves up prior to Friday night’s district game against Corpus Christi Moody at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Jessica Kolle and her daughter Kynlee Kolle are placing posters up to support Victoria East prior to Friday night’s game at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Victoria East ball players stretch their arm muscles to be loose prior to Friday night’s game against Corpus Christi Moody at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Posters line the field in an effort to cheer up the Victoria East fans prior to Friday night’s game at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Brady Parker, of Victoria East, started on the pitching mound facing the Moody Trojans at Riverside Stadium in Victoria Friday night.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Victoria East’s Gage Goldman (15) is congratulated after he scored one of Victoria East’s runs early in their contest Friday night against Corpus Christi Moody at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Corpus Christi Moody's Chris Escamilla slides in safely to third on a stolen base in the second inning of Friday night’s game against Victoria East at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Josh Shannon narrowly beats a throw to first base in the second inning of Friday night’s game against Corpus Christi Moody at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
Victoria East’s Andrew Rivera beats the throw to home and scores in the second inning where home plate umpire Chris Freeman called Rivera safe at Friday night’s district ballgame at Riverside Stadium.
HOWARD ESSE | Speical to the Advocate
“Brady was dialed in,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “He was pitching to contact and very efficient on the mound. We backed him up with some great defense.
“Grayson Youngblood made some great plays in left and Mason (Sockwell) and Andrew (Rivera) throwing the runner out. When you have good pitching and you back it up with good defense, you give yourself a chance.”
The win was critical for the Titans (13-9), who improved to 4-4 in district and moved into a fourth-place tie with Moody (11-9-2, 4-4).
“We knew coming into this game it was pretty much for a playoff contender’s spot,” Rivera said. “We came in full energy and full force. We prepared all week coming back from the big loss against Ray. It was huge.”
The Titans scored twice in the first inning on a two-out throwing error, and added a pair of runs in the second when Shannon singled, went to third on a double by Rivera, and came home on a wild pitch. Rivera scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Baros.
“Everybody started out hot,” Rivera said. “It was a pitchers’ duel after the third inning. Brady did his job and we backed him up with some defense and our dugout was insane tonight.”
Parker yielded a run in the second and escaped a bases-loaded two-out jam in the seventh.
Parker, who pitched with a cotton swab to stop a nosebleed that began before the game, gave up four hits and one walk, while striking out six.
“I tried to throw strikes and make them swing the bat and put the ball in play and hit it to our dudes and let our defense work,” Parker said. “They were behind me. They were giving it their all and I was trying to give it my all, too.”
East won’t have much time to celebrate the win. The Titans begin a stretch of four games in nine days when they travel to Corpus Christi Cabaniss Field to play Carroll at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday now, every time we play a District 29-5A game it’s huge,” Kolle said. “We’ve got to show up and play.”
District 29-5A
Victoria East 4, CC Moody 1
Moody 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
East 220 000 x — 4 3 1
W: Brady Parker. L: Roman Rodriguez. Highlights: (M) Chris Escamilla 1-for-2, R; Jonathan Everett 1-for-3, RBI. (E) Parker 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 1-for-3, 2B; Andrew Rivera 1-for-2, 2B, R; Josh Shannon 1-for-2, R. Records: Moody 11-9-2, 4-4; East 13-9, 4-4.
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
