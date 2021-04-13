Joey Lee has been thrown into a lot of tough situations this season.
The pitcher has taken advantage of East's young roster to earn action as a starter and in relief, each time finding ways to get the Titans out of tight spots.
Tuesday night's District 29-5A matchup was no different as Lee replaced starting pitcher Andrew Rivera in the fourth inning after Flour Bluff had taken the lead and had runners on base.
A pair of quick pitches and Lee forced a flyout to get out of the inning.
"Just let them hit the ball. I think that's been the focus all year for everybody," Lee said. "Let them hit the ball. Don't throw it over the plate but get that weak contact with certain people and just get out of the inning."
Lee did his job against Flour Bluff, pitched 2.1 innings without giving up a run, striking out one and allowing a single base runner.
His efforts gave East a chance, but the offense again struggled to produce as the Hornets won 6-1.
Lee is one of five freshmen on varsity and one of two pitchers — Xavier Ortega struck out two in the seventh — to get extended playing time with the Titans. It's been a long time goal for the young lefty.
"This has been the dream right now, pitching in a lot of games," Lee said. "You dream about this in little league, playing summer ball, as a little kid thinking about throwing varsity games under the lights at Riverside. It's just everything you can imagine."
For starting pitcher Rivera, the big inning once again struck the Titans.
Rivera got out of a bases loaded situation in the second inning, allowing one run but was chased in the fourth inning as Flour Bluff took the lead with four runs on four hits.
"When we need that out, we need somebody to buckle down and make that pitch," said East pitching coach Kyle Craft. "It's just we can't avoid that one inning, that one crooked number on the scoreboard. Those are just growing pains that come with a young team."
East's only run came on a Marquis Kuykendall sac RBI in the first inning.
The Titans again left men on base, and in the bottom of the fifth De'Everett Ross hit an inning ending lineout with the bases loaded.
From there Flour Bluff got six quick outs in the final two innings to take the 6-1 victory.
"Looking back at all these games that we played, we've never been really wiped out. We've always been right there," said East's first baseman Kaden Kolle. "Even if the score deficit was high, take off an inning, and we're right there. It's a one-run game. We're right there. We just don't know how to finish."
With four straight district losses, East is facing the reality that the Titans need to win out to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The pitchers highlight a young team that will return most of its roster next season, but for now, East is starting to embrace a "season wrecker" mindset.
"G-P just got their first loss to what used to be the bottom team in the district," Kolle said. "Carroll's shaking things up and we want to be one of those teams. It's, OK, our playoff chances are looking slim. We're going to have to win out, yes, but in the process we're going to knock some teams out of the playoffs as well. We want to kinda ruin some other people's seasons and have fun doing it. That's going to be the message moving forward."
DISTRICT 29-5A
Flour Bluff 6, Victoria East 1
Bluff: 010 400 1 - 6 10 4
East: 100 000 0 - 1 5 1
W: Aiden Perez; L: Andrew Rivera
Highlights: (E) Kaden Kolle 2-for-2, BB; Brady Parker 2-for-4, R, BB; Marquis Kuykendall 2-for-4, RBI; Joey Lee 2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K; Xavier Ortega 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 K, 1 BB; (FB) Aiden Perez 7.0 IP, 4 H, R, 5 K, 4 BB, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Nash Villegas 2-for-4, RBI; Michael Mendiola 2-for-4, R; Bailey Jones 2-for-3, R, BB; Records: East 5-17-2, 2-9; Flour Bluff 14-9-1, 6-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.