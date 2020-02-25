Victoria East starting pitcher Jacob Martinez was looking to help his team get its season off to a good start Tuesday night as they hosted the Corpus Christi Carroll Tigers at Riverside Stadium.
Martinez threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs, striking out 9 as the Titans picked up a 5-2 District 30-5A victory in the district opener for both teams.
“We knew coming out of the gate we were going to have a district ball game against a great opponent in Carroll,” said East coch Wes Kolle. "Our preparation has been more focused. We’ve been trying to throw different situations at the guys to make sure we were ready for tonight.”
Carroll (0-1, 0-1) started the scoring off in the second inning scoring a run following a couple of singles.
East (1-0, 1-0) quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning. Following a Cory Cann double, Matthew Gomez hit a sharp single to tie the game at 1. Kaden Kolle then ripped a double down the right field line scoring Gomez and giving the Titans a 2-1 lead going into the 3rd inning.
Leading off the bottom of the fourth, Marquis Kuykendall shot a double through the left center gap. Following a fielders’ choice, in which Kuykendall advanced to third, Jarod Tipton was hit by a pitch.
Carroll starting pitcher Diego Cardenas then balked, scoring Kuykendall. Tipton scored on a RBI single by Nate Vela.
“We played great defense and had some timely hitting," Kolle said. "It’s always great to open the season at home. The crowd and atmosphere was great."
East tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the 6th inning. Kuykendall led the inning off with a single, scoring on a Vela sacrifice fly.
The bright spot on the night was definitely the outing by Martinez.
“Jacob did a great job on the mound,” Kolle said.
With two outs and two runners on, Ryan Bazan relieved Martinez in the 6th inning. He struck out the Tiger batter on three pitches to end the threat. Bazan then went on to throw a scoreless 7th to earn the save.
“I felt great out there tonight. I was just hitting my spots and letting my defense play behind me,” Martinez said. “It was a fun night, especially getting the win on opening night.”
The Titans will travel to the San Marcus tournament this weekend.
District 30-5A
Carroll 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 5 0
East 0 2 0 2 0 1 x 5 9 1
W: Jacob Martinez; L: Diego Cardenas S: Ryan Bazan
Highlights - (Carroll) JJ Bush 3-3. (East) Cory Cann 2-3 2B, run, Marquis Kuykendall 2-3 2B 2 runs, Kaden Kolle 1-2 2B, RBI Records: Carroll 0-1, 0-1; East 1-0, 1-0.
Sent from my iPad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.