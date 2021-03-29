CORPUS CHRISTI — The Titans' season came to an abrupt end Monday night.
Victoria East had goals of advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, but it was not to be.
Against a fast paced Brownsville Porter team, the Titans were thrown off balance and had two players sent off in the second half as they fell 3-0 in the Class 5A, area round of the playoffs.
"It's tough, it's tough always to lose and especially when it ends your season," said East head coach Josh Chaput. "They're upset right now and they should be. They gave it all they had and I'm very proud of the boys. We ran into a tough Brownsville Porter team and by far they were definitely a great team and they deserved it tonight.
"Just feel bad for the seniors. Their season's over and I'm just going to miss them, a great group of guys."
Porter was the aggressor from the start. The Cowboys moved fast on defense, quickly getting shots off and forcing corner kicks.
The first few times East got the ball, they swarmed senior forward Joe Aguirre and gave the Titans no space to move the ball.
Porter scored off a header in the 11th minute and would lead 1-0 at halftime.
"Their speed of play gave us trouble," Chaput said. "They move the ball, first touch was great. They knew where their passes were going to go, they spread us out and they made us chase all night. Hats off to them. We tried to come up with a plan to stop it and it just didn't work."
Aguirre got a shot off in front of goal just before halftime, but it went into the side netting.
East began the second half on the offensive and earned a pair of free kicks, but both times Porter was unthreatened.
Porter found moments to go on counters and in the 51st minute earned a penalty that was slotted past East senior goalkeeper Xavier Moore.
With time running out, East got more aggressive on defense and Aguirre ended up committing a foul in the 58th minute that earned him his second yellow card of the night and leaving East to play with 10 men.
"It was just composure," Chaput said. "We lost our composure. We got knocked around a little bit and we didn't handle it very well. It's something we're going to learn from, things we talk about all the time, composure, keeping your heads. We lost it today and it cost us."
Porter used its player advantage and found space along the right side of the field and resulted in the Cowboys third goal, a shot into the right corner of the net, in the 71st minute.
Lucas Chavez was also sent off with his second yellow in the 79th minute as Porter came away with the 3-0 victory.
"I hope the younger guys remember how Porter played, how they made us chase, what we've go to do to get to that level, what we've got to do get better," Chaput said. "Hopefully the young underclassmen took that from today's game."
East finishes the season 17-4-4 and will graduate 11 seniors from a team that won two district titles in four years.
Among those lost are goalkeeper Moore and the Titans' three leading scorers in Aguirre, Chavez and midfielder Jair Sanchez.
"I'm just proud of the young men that they grew up to be and the future's bright for them," Chaput said. "Just going to miss them around the halls. It's been great to be able to know these young men and I look forward to hearing good things from them in the future."
