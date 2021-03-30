"Burn the ships."
The saying comes from a story about a sea captain settling an undiscovered country. The captain burns his ships to prevent settlers from retreating in them.
That was the mentality Victoria East took heading into Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Titans were in a rough stretch having lost five straight District 29-5A games and hosted a Corpus Christi Ray team that had won three of its last four.
But in a game that saw momentum swing both ways, catcher Cory Cann's triple in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in the Titans' 8-7 win.
"Win no matter what," Cann said. "Coach (Wes Kolle) was talking to us about burning ships. The captain burned the ships so they wouldn't retreat, wouldn't leave.
"We really took that to heart tonight and that was our game plan, there was no turning back. There was only one option and that was to win this game and we fought for it."
East (5-13-2, 2-5) had a pre-game morale boost, as Kolle was honored by members of the 2020 team to commemorate the Titans' 2-0 win against Ray last season.
The win was Kolle's 200th as head coach, but East wasn't able to celebrate until Tuesday.
"I love those guys," Kolle said. "Those guys are so awesome and that was unexpected. So great seeing them and wish them the best. We need them at every ball game."
Ray ended up outhitting the Titans 14 to 5. The Texans led 3-2 through the first four innings, highlighted by Troy Johnson's home run in the second.
In the bottom of the fifth, East started taking advantage of mistakes from Ray (19-3, 5-2) starting pitcher Keevyn Goss.
East scored five runs off three walks, three hit batters and an outfield error to take a 7-3 lead without recording a hit.
"I think we just crowded the plate, got the pitcher nervous and once he hit one dude it was over," said East center fielder and pitcher Brady Parker.
But Ray came right back and scored four runs on five hits to tie the game at seven in the top of the sixth.
East's Andrew Rivera relieved starting pitcher Joey Lee on the mound before he was replaced by freshman pitcher Xavier Ortega with one out.
Ortega came into the game with the bases loaded, but got a strikeout and a fly out to keep the game tied.
"Ball game, see who wants it more," Cann said. "We worked hard in the offseason for moments like that, we practiced moments like that, big guys, big plays on the mound coming in, bases loaded. X came up in a tight situation and he got us out of it with minimized damage. I think we worked really hard for that and we prepared for that moment."
In the bottom of the sixth, East responded with triples from Parker and Cann, the latter scoring Parker and proving to be the game winning run.
Parker was called to the mound after Ray got two runners on with one out in the top of the seventh. Parker got back-to-back strikeouts to earn the save.
"It's the end of the first round of district so we've got to get our wins up if we want to get a spot in the playoffs," Parker said. "Close games like that, it's way better than getting blown out or you blowing somebody out. So I think tight games we were just more into it."
East returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when it visits Corpus Christi Moody.
"Just so proud of the guys for going in," Kolle said. "It's a burn the ships mentality. We've got to be all in and it's win from here on out and that's got to be the focus. Just proud of the way they grinded it out and had some guys step up big."
District 29-5A
Victoria East 8, Corpus Christi Ray 7
Ray 120 004 0 — 7 14 1
East 101 051 x - 8 5 0
W: Xavier Ortega; L: Darion Montoya; S: Brady Parker
Highlights: (E) Brady Parker 2-for-3, 2 R, 3B; Marquis Kuykendall 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB, 3B; Cory Cann 1-for-1, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 3B; Kaden Kolle 0-for-3, RBI, R, BB; De'Everett Ross 0-for-3, RBI, R; Hunter Baros 0-for-1, RBI, BB; Ceyth Grevey 1-for-3, R; Caden Mozisek R; (R) Jack Ball 2-for-4, RBI, BB; Keevyn Gross 1-for-3, BB, 3B; Frankie Alderete 2-for-4, RBI, 2 2B; Jack Martinez 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Troy Johnson 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R. Records: Ray 19-4, 5-2; East 5-13-2, 2-5.
