Victoria East’s Brady Parker knows the next time he pitches will likely be in a District 30-5A game.
Parker, a sophomore, is thankful for the experience he has gotten in tournament play this season.
“Of course, this gets me ready,” Parker said. “I think I’m more confident now that I’ve gotten to pitch more. I think this tournament will help.”
Parker worked six innings against Sinton on Thursday at the 51st Annual VISD Baseball Tournament and left with the score tied.
The Pirates (9-3-1) pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to capture a 5-3 win.
The Titans (7-8) came back for a 9-0 win over Ingleside in the late game.
“I’m very proud of the work that Brady Parker put in today,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “It’s kind of been the way it’s been with Brady in the tournaments. He gives us a quality start. We just haven’t been able to score runs to support him.”
Parker scattered nine hits and walked a batter, while recording three strikeouts.
“It was fun,” Parker said. “I think we had them at the beginning. But then at the end, they got us and we gave it away.”
The Titans had four hits against Sinton starter Wyatt Wiatrek, but they were able to scratch out runs in the first and third innings.
East scored on an error in the first inning, and added runs on a fielder’s choice grounder by Trent Nieto and an RBI single by Jarod Tipton in the third.
“A couple errors cost us a couple of runs,” Kolle said. “We need to clean that up a little bit. We went down looking on six of eight strikeouts. We’ve got to find a way to grind out an at-bat and put the bat on ball and make the defense work.”
Wiatrek’s second double of the game, and a single by Ryan Galvan brought home the decisive runs for the Pirates.
“It was a good competitive game and we tip our caps to Sinton,” Kolle said. “They found a way to win it.”
East blanks Ingleside
East backed the shutout pitching of Nate Vela with eight hits and rolled to a 9-0 win over Ingleside in a game stopped after 5 1/2 innings because of the tournament’s eight-run rule on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
Vela walked two — both in the first inning — and struck out four.
The Titans had a hit and scored in every inning.
Eight different East players had a hit, and the Titans scored two runs on a sacrifice bunt by Jarod Tipton in the third inning. Matt Gomez added a two-run single in East’s four-run fourth inning.
