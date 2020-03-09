The Victoria East boys soccer team won its District 30-5A matchup against Corpus Christi King 4-1 Monday night.
Lucas Chavez and Santiago Villafranco both scored two goals in the win.
The Titans are 15-4-3 overall and 10-2-3 in district play. They currently are tied for second in district with Corpus Christi Ray.
Victoria West and East will face off Friday night at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
