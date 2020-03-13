Joe Aguirre and Victoria East were ready to gear up for a playoff run.
Then came Friday’s news of the UIL suspending all athletic contests from March 16-29 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
But Aguirre still managed to look on the bright side.
“It’s really crazy. I never thought that this would happen,” Aguirre said. It psyched me when I found out, but if anything, it gives us more time to prepare for the playoffs and that can be a good thing.
But despite the news, Friday’s games played on, and East faced a regular season finale against Victoria West to close out its District 30-5A schedule.
The Titans used two early goals to fend off the Warriors and win 3-1 in what will be the team’s final game it plays for a month.
The Titans jumped out to a lead as Victor Gutierrez scored 30 seconds into the first half. Caden Allen added a second goal for East shortly thereafter off a corner kick. West started to find its bearings later in the half and Kase Eliot pulled a goal back by scoring directly from a corner in the 28th minute.
“It feels amazing to get a goal in my last district game,” Gutierrez said. “It was a big opportunity for the whole team with the playoffs coming up. I can’t take credit for that goal either. It was my teammates that inspired me and pushed me to keep going and take my chances.”
Things were even in the second half until East earned a penalty converted by Alejandro Chavez to put the Titans two ahead and secure the win.
“We just had to win the second ball and come out with a lot more intensity in the second half,” said East head coach Josh Chaput. “Our first touch was not very good in that first half. It was basically setting us up to have to make a tackle on our next touch and we had to get the ball out of the midfield. They did a great job of moving the ball in the midfield on us and we had a hard time figuring that out.”
The loss officially put an end to Victoria West’s season, as the team finished outside of the playoffs.
“We started our district schedule like we wanted to,” said Kase Eliot, a senior captain. “But we went through some rough spots and by the time the second half of the season came around we could have shut down and given up a lot earlier in the season. Instead we kept pushing and fighting until the very end and didn’t give up until the very end.”
Jayden Dolezal said this was the closest group of teammates he had been part of with the Warriors.
“This is by far my favorite group we’ve had out here,” Dolezal said. “Just because of the teamwork and the relationships we had with each other. It was great and I’m going to miss being a part of it.”
Eliot left his younger teammates with a parting message.
“Work even when you have free time,” Eliot said. “don’t just think that practice is enough. Go out there and find some other guys to work with. It builds chemistry and your own skill.”
The Titans will have to wait until after the UIL suspension is over to find out where they stand in the playoffs.
East currently sits in second place in district but Corpus Christi Ray would move into second with a win in its final district game. The Texans were set to play Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Monday, but now both teams will have to wait until they are allowed to play again.
If Ray were to tie or lose, East would clinch second place.
“This is something that no team I’ve been a part of has ever had to deal with,” Chaput said. “It’s just something we are going to have to roll with. We are going to let our guys get some rest and get their legs back and then with a week and a half left were going to pick things back up and treat it like it’s part of our district season.”
“We just have to stay focused on the grind and the day to day,” Aguirre said. “Our mentality and focus has to switch to like we were in preseason. If we keep putting in the work and keep ourselves prepared then we will be ready for anyone and it will pay off.”
