Latavian Johnson has had to get used to filling different roles this season.
The Victoria East senior has also played quarterback and running back and has been used in many different ways in the Titans' offense.
"I just come out here and work hard every day," Johnson said. "No matter if I'm a backup, starting or what situation I'm in I'm going to bring my all. Doesn't matter if it's the best team in the district we're up against or the worst. That's the mindset you have to have."
Johnson was a bright spot for the offense in last week's 50-20 loss to Victoria West, rushing for 183 yards and a touchdown.
The Titans (2-3, 1-3) will try to turn things around when they visit Corpus Christi King (0-4, 0-3) at 7 p:30 p.m. Friday at Buccaneer Stadium.
East has lost three straight District 15-5A, Division I games, and is in danger of falling out of the playoff race.
"After last week, the whole team took a blow," Johnson said. "No one wants to lose like that to our rivals. But it helped us realize the things we need to work on and we've done that."
East has given up an average of 46 points in its three losses and will need to play better defense against King.
"Despite everything the kids played to the very end last week," said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. "There was no quit in them, they played hard, they didn't play that well but they played hard and you can always build off of that."
Marquise Kuykendall leads East with 46 tackles and 28 solo tackles. The defense will be tasked with slowing down the Mustangs' running game.
"Josiah King is pretty good and we have to stop him," Kuykendall said. "If we do that, then we'll be able to control the game and take away what they're best at."
The Titans know they need to win to stay in postseason contention.
"We just need to keep taking steps in the right direction," Kuykendall said. "We get this win on Friday then we get the win next week and keep going. That's what we have to do if we want to make playoffs and that's our goal. Make playoffs and go far."
The Titans remain confident in their ability to improve.
"We always stress to the guys to control what you can control and never get too high or too low," Gonzalez said. "We really tried to preach that this week and pick them up. We have to move on and get ready for King. They're the most important game of the season, and they're who's in front of us right now."
