Tired, sweaty and out of breath, Victoria East's Alex Garza let out a deep sigh of frustration.
The senior offensive lineman could not believe what had transpired on the football field.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial took advantage of 12 East penalties and scored 28 first-half points en route to a 42-6 District 15-5A, Division I win on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
"They're a tough team," Garza said. "We spent the entire week preparing for them, and we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. But like I told the guys, we're a brotherhood. We win together and we lose together."
The loss moved East (3-5, 3-3) into fifth place in the district standings – a half game behind Victoria West, which defeated Corpus Christi King on Thursday.
Veterans Memorial (6-1, 4-1) moved into a tie for second place with Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi Miller's 34-28 win over the Hornets.
"It has to be nothing but hard work from here on out," Garza said. "We have to fight for our playoff spot, so me and my brothers are going to do everything we can to prepare for our final two district games."
The Eagles scored early and often in the first half – starting with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Hernandez to Bradley Burda on fourth down.
Veterans Memorial scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter on a 2-yard scoring run by Kobe Piper and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Hernandez to Matthew Krall.
The Eagles added a 39-yard touchdown run from Piper to take a 28-0 halftime lead.
"We played a really good football team," said East coach Roland Gonzalez. "You can't play a good football team and not play your best. They came out and hit us in the mouth early, and us not playing well was in large part to some of the things they were doing well. We have to give them credit for that."
The Titans' lone score came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Alan Jimenez.
East's scoring drive was set up on a 38-yard catch by Ethan White from quarterback Latavian Johnson.
Johnson and Jimenez combined for 85 yards of total offense to lead the Titans.
"It's a learning experience," said East wide receiver Terrance Terrell. "It's going to help us get better and improve our game. We have a lot we need to work on, but we can do it. We have to work on our craft and get better."
The Eagles went on to score two second-half touchdowns on a 5-yard run by Hernandez and 9-yard touchdown pass from Hernandez to Jeylon Beasley.
Hernandez passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns, while Burda caught three passes for 104 yards.
Piper finished with 102 yards of total offense.
"Win or lose, we have to keep our heads up," Garza said. "We can't have any negativity because we have to always remain positive."
The Titans continue district play next Friday against Corpus Christi Ray on the road.
The Texans are coming off a 27-21 loss to Corpus Christi Moody.
"The reality is we have to win our next two games," Gonzalez said. "We're going to go back and start focusing on Ray High School."
