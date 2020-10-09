For as bad as Friday's night's 61-7 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial felt to Victoria East, senior Evan Brown continued to keep his head held high.
Knowing the season is young, Brown walked off Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium Friday night ready to prepare for the Titans' next opponent.
"We have to brush this one off," Brown said. "We're still 1-1 and we have a lot of district games left. We're going to look at the film and prepare for Flour Bluff. We can't let this hang on us."
Victoria East senior Evan Brown on the loss to Veterans Memorial and the preparation for Flour Bluff next week. pic.twitter.com/R72YVSRQ7M— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 10, 2020
The Titans (2-1, 1-1) couldn't get going offensively and with the offensive surge of the Eagles, East fell behind quickly.
Veterans Memorial opened the game with a 90-yard kickoff return by Joseph Meador and never looked back.
The Eagles (3-0, 2-0) went on to score three touchdowns in the first quarter behind quarterback Carter Senterfitt, who ran for a touchdown and completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Delapena.
East backup quarterback Latavian Johnson received an opportunity in the second quarter and made the most of it by scoring on a 6-yard run for the Titans' only score of the game.
Veterans Memorial added two more touchdowns from Alejandro Guerrero and defensive tackle Adrian Rivera, who returned an interception for a touchdown.
Backup quarterback Elijah Durrett saw action at quarterback for the Eagles in the second half and passed for two touchdowns to Delapena and Nana Amo-Mensah.
"We played a quality opponent tonight," said East coach Roland Gonzalez. "We have to play perfect football against a team like that, and we didn't."
Both teams were doomed by penalties after combining for 17 in the game.
But the Eagles were able to overcome their mishaps behind Senterfitt, who ran for three touchdowns and passed for a score.
The Veterans Memorial quarterback completed 14 passes for 174 yards.
"These are the kind of games you want to put behind you as quick as possible," Gonzalez said. "We have to look toward Flour Bluff and prepare for that game."
Victoria East coach Roland Gonzalez shifts his focus to Flour Bluff after the Titans’ loss to Veterans Memorial. pic.twitter.com/YfB8mH9fkK— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 10, 2020
The Eagles were also led by Delapena, who caught six passes for 157 yards, while Brad Burda hauled in six passes for 92 yards for the Eagles.
Veterans Memorial carried the ball 17 times for 148 yards.
The Titans were led by Johnson, who rushed for 50 yards.
Elijah Perry caught two passes for 60 yards.
"Everybody kept fighting," Brown said. "Even when we were down in the first half, we still wanted to come out and do good. In the fourth quarter, nobody was quitting. Even when we're down, we still give 100%."
The Titans will travel to Corpus Christi next Friday to play Flour Bluff — a 49-28 winner over Corpus Christi King.
"Flour Bluff is a quality opponent," Gonzalez said. "We're kind of in a string of some tough opponents right now so we're going to have to heal up and get ready for Flour Bluff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.