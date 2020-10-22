Victoria West has had enough of falling to its in-town rival.
After losing in one-score games to Victoria East two years running, the Warriors feel like they have something to prove.
“We want to bring that boot back,” said La’Trell Barfield, a senior receiver and safety for West. “A lot of us haven’t had that experience of beating East on the varsity level and we want this, especially for us seniors, this is our last chance.”
But the Titans have no intention to let their streak end.
“This is something big, and it’s been on my mind since the last time we played,” said Alan Jimenez, a senior running back for East. “It’s something valuable and everyone looks forward to it. I want to make sure we get that win one more time.”
West and East will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium for the 11th time, and there’s more on the line than just bragging rights.
The Warriors (1-1) are 1-0 in District 15-5A, Division I play. They are coming off a 48-27 win over Corpus Christi King.
The Titans (2-2, 1-2) , have lost two straight district games, to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff, and are looking to rebound.
The teams understand the importance of the game in the race for a playoff berth.
“This is a win that both teams need,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “It’s important that we come out with great intensity and match what they bring. East is a very talented team and they’re sound in all three phases.”
“Every game is important for us,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “One because it’s a district game and two because we’re playing for the city championship. There’s a lot at stake in our communities and individually within our teams.”
East leads the overall series 7-3.
“We’ve played West pretty good in the past and we just have to make sure we do that again this week,” said East senior defensive lineman Tyrese Jones. “We want to keep that streak alive and not be the ones who lost to West.”
Both teams boast strong offenses. West quarterback Blake Buzzell has averaged 224 yards through the air and 64 yards on the ground, while running back Chase Patek has averaged 134 yards rushing.
“They’re explosive and they do a great job up front,” Gonzalez said. “They have a lot of speed and can go for big plays, but our coaches and the kids have done a great job of preparing this week and I think we’ll be ready.”
For East, Jadon Williams is averaging 112 yards passing and 56 yards on the ground, and Jimenez is averaging over 50 yards rushing per game.
“We just have to keep our energy up and have pursuit to the ball on every play,” said West senior linebacker Jody Ybarra. “If we communicate, make sure everyone’s on the same page and get to the ball, we’re going to have a good night.”
The Titans pulled out a 21-14 win last season behind a strong game from Latavian Johnson.
“It’s a different environment,” Jimenez said. “You can get caught up in it but I try to stay focused on the game and knock out the noise.”
Ybarra has reflected on last year’s loss, and is ready for a different outcome.
“We have to do it this year,” he said. “we have to accomplish this, its something I’ve thought a lot about and we’ve talked about as a team. We must beat East.”
NOTES: The game is a sellout and no tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets were limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. Victoria East will be the home team.
