Tommy Psencik’s 13th season as athletic director and head football coach at Hallettsville will be his last.

Psencik has announced his intention to resign from the position and will step down at the end of the school year or when his replacement takes over.

“I resigned with the intention to retire,” Psencik said. “There’s not just one specific reason. It was just time. As any coach will tell you there are lots of ups and downs. I’ve been really fortunate to have more ups than downs. A lot of good memories.”

Psencik has compiled a 118-45 record at Hallettsville that includes 11 playoff appearances and a berth in the 2020 Class 3A, Division I state final.

He was a head coach for one season at Yoakum and led the Bulldogs to the playoffs and has an overall record of 123-51.

“I want to be a dad and granddad,” said Psencik, who turned 60 in October. “I’ve got three grandbabies now. My two daughters, I didn’t get to spend that much time getting to watch them and be a dad. I want to be a dad and granddad.”

The Brahmas went 7-4 last season and lost to eventual state champion Franklin in the bi-district playoffs.

“There are a couple of years there where we didn’t do nearly as well as everybody wanted,” Psencik said. “But I was extremely proud because the kids that stayed with us gave us everything we had and more. Even in some of those years where our record wasn’t very good, the kids did extraordinarily well. A lot of people don’t get that part of it.”

Psencik pointed to the 2018 Hallettsville team that had 11 starters quit, started nine sophomores and finished with a 3-7 record.

“A lot of people say you’re ashamed of those kinds of years,” he said. “I’m not at all ashamed because we held to our tradition of doing what’s right. The kids competed hard and gave us everything they had.”

Psencik was a graduate assistant at Southwest Texas State (Texas State) and also worked as an assistant at Laredo Martin, East Bernard, Yoakum and Victoria Memorial, as well as Hallettsville.

“I’m still going to work,” he said. “I don’t plan on quitting working and I will always have a job. God has blessed me with good health. I don’t know if it’s going to be coaching or not. It could be cattle work, it could be in the oil field where I’ve been before. I’m looking at three or four different opportunities.”

Hallettsville has posted the position on its website, and formed a search committee to hire Psencik's replacement.

“I’m going to try and serve the district in whatever way they want me to,” Psencik said. “I’m going to do as much as I can to keep the program going until the new guy steps in.”