Before the start of the 2022-2023 athletic season begins, it’s a good time to look back at some of the biggest moments in the area during the last academic year.

In no order, these are the five most memorable sports moments in the Advocate coverage area from 2021-22.

+3 East grad Zappe wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award TYLER — Western Kentucky quarterback and Victoria East grad Bailey Zappe was awarded the ninth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Wednes…

The former East standout transferred to Western Kentucky ahead of the season, joining Houston Baptist offensive coordinator Zach Kittley in Bowling Green.

Zappe broke the NCAA single-season records for passing yards (5,967 yards) and passing touchdowns (62).

He was named the C-USA MVP by the conference’s coaches, and the conference Male Athlete of the year.

In April, Zappe’s dream of playing in the NFL was realized as he was drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots.

He became the first Victoria resident taken in the draft since 1978 when Johnny Barefield was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Shiner, St. Paul maintain winning ways

It’s no secret that Shiner and Shiner St. Paul know how to win.

The Comanches were coming off a Class 2A, Division I, championship in 2019 — the program’s first since 2004 and third overall. The Cardinals won the previous three TAPPS Division IV state titles entering this season.

Shiner went 16-0 in 2021 and beat Hawley 47-12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to claim its second consecutive state title. Doug Brooks rushed for 210 yards and 2 TDs and was named the game’s offensive MVP. Eli Fric had five tackles and an interception to earn defensive MVP.

The Comanches ended the season on a 30-game winning streak.

+6 Shiner St. Paul wins fourth straight championship WACO — For the fourth consecutive season, Shiner St. Paul is the TAPPS Division IV state champion.

St. Paul was also dominant, beating Muenster Sacred Heart 36-8 at Waco ISD Stadium for its fourth straight state title.

The Cardinals went 10-1 last season en route to their four-peat.

Zak Johnson carried the ball 33 times for 200 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

The Bobcats endured an 11-year drought without a state track title.

Refugio controlled the Class 2A meet, scoring 77 points to beat Hamilton by 30 and securing the program’s 11th state title.

Sophomore Ernest Campbell won three gold medals and scored 20 points. He was part of the 800-meter relay team which set the state record in a time of 1:28.09 and the winning 400 relay team (41.93).

Campbell also won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.32.

The 1,600-meter relay team of Jordan Kelley, Karson Herring, Isaiah Avery and J. Henry Moore finished second in a season-best time of 3:21.09.

After the season Refugio coach Adam Spiegleman was named Texas Track & Field Coaches Association’s Class 1-4A Boys Coach of the Year.

Hallettsville knew it was 0-3 in state championship games at McCombs Field on the campus of the University of Texas.

The Lady Brahmas (35-3) were determined to avoid another runner-up year.

Hallettsville used a 28-game winning streak to reach the state tournament and entered it as the top-ranked team.

The Lady Brahmas beat Mount Vernon 4-3 in eight innings on Kaylee Olivarez’s walk-off sacrifice fly to left field.

In the championship, Hallettsville trailed Coahoma 3-1 entering the third inning.

Freshman third baseman Carson Jansky delivered a pair of RBIs to help seal the win and MVP honors.

Olivarez picked up the winning decision in the circle.

Olivarez, Jansky, Macie Jansky, Ky Lange and Courtney Woytek earned All-Tournament honors.

For the second straight year, the UHV men’s golf team won its conference tournament.

A three-round score of 885 at Victoria Country Club helped the Jaguars beat Our Lady of the Lake University for the RRAC championship.

Sophomore Jaxon Langford led the way for UHV, shooting a three-round total of 1-over 217 to win his first collegiate tournament.

The Jaguars then went to their second-ever national tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Langford, of Fredericksburg, shot rounds of 65, 75, 73 and 73 to finish in a tie for 19th and help UHV to a fourth-place finish.

It was the best finish ever for a UHV athletic program.