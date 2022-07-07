Teams are gearing up for the final few weeks of summer strength and conditioning before fall practice starts.
Here’s a look at five players who could have big years for the their teams.
Rueben Owens, Sr., RB, El Campo
Owens was ranked one of the best running backs in the state and nation last year, earning All-State co-Offensive Player of the Year and recognition as MaxPrep’s National Junior of the Year.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Louisville commit ranks as the state’s leading returning rusher ahead of the 2022 season after rushing for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on 248 carries.
El Campo debuted as the No. 4 team in Class 4A, Division I in the Dave Campbell Texas Football preseason rankings.
Dalton Brooks, Sr., RB, Shiner
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder rushed for 2,615 yards and 39 TDs on 236 carries to help the Comanches go 16-0 and win their second consecutive Class 2A, Division I state title.
Brooks had 196 yards and two touchdowns in last season’s 47-12 win over Hawley for the state championship
He holds 22 Division I offers entering this season, including offers to Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama.
D’Andre Fillmore, Sr., WR, Victoria West
Fillmore figures to be a go-to target for either Jeremiah Baldwin, Camden Repper or whoever will take snaps at quarterback for the Warriors this season.
He caught 55 passes for 770 yards and six touchdowns a year ago while adding a rushing touchdown to his total. That leads the Warriors’ returning receivers.
Overall, Fillmore racked up 1,231 all-purpose yards to help West reach the playoffs.
Tycen Williams, Sr., RB, Cuero
Williams’ ability on the ground helped pave the way for Cuero to reach the Class 4A, Division II state semifinals.
He carried the ball 197 times for 1,880 yards and 29 touchdowns during the Gobblers’ 13-2 season last year. He also had 348 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
Williams was a third team all-state selection in 2021.
Ernest Campbell, Jr., WR, Refugio
Campbell garnered a lot of attention after the football season ended.
The 5-foot-8 speedster won his second consecutive Class 2A state title in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.32 seconds and ran legs on the Bobcats’ winning 400- and 800-meter relay teams.
His 20-point performance set off a chain of seven Division I offers from the likes of Penn State, Oregon and Colorado.
