1. East advances to regional quarterfinal
The Victoria East girls advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs with a 62-44 win over Brownsville Veterans Memorial in the area round of the playoffs in February.
The win put the Lady Titans in the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 and was the high point of the season in which the team finished second in District 30-5A and went 27-10 overall.
Brandalyn Rice led the team against Brownsville Veterans with 24 points while Leilani Wimbish Gay added 12.
Rice scored 11 points to get East rolling in the second quarter and East cruised in the second half.
The win matched East up with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Titans lost that matchup to end their season.
2. Shiner girls advance to regional tournament
Shiner accomplished something the program hadn’t done in almost two decades this past season.
Make back-to-back appearances at the girls regional basketball tournament.
Shiner made the tournament after defeating Flatonia 38-23 in the Class 2A regional quarterfinal round. The Lady Comanches ran into San Saba in the regional semifinal and lost 55-28.
Shiner finished the season with a 25-13 record and will hope to add another year to their regional appearances come next season.
3. Schulenburg makes state tournament
The Schulenburg girls made their second ever appearance in the state tournament this year and first since 2003.
The Lady Horns beat Poth 59-38 in the regional final to clinch a spot in the state tournament. Brynlee Hollas led the team with 20 points while Airyanna Rodriguez had 13 and Erin Treybig had 11.
Schulenburg fell in the state semifinal to Shallowater 61-26 to bring an end to the Lady Horns season, but it was the most successful season in Schulenburg history, as the team went 34-5.
4. West holds off Miller in final seconds
The Victoria West boys overcame Miller in a District 30-5A game late in its district schedule 61-59.
It was a statement game for the Warriors as it showed that the team belonged in the playoff race and could compete with the top teams in district.
West took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter of the game but Miller trimmed away and tied things up before Kevin Rankin Kevin Rankin hit two free throws to give the Warriors the lead with under 10 seconds left.
Rankin led the Warriors with 22 points while Omar Posada had 16 and La’Trell Barfield had 12.
West ended up clinching a playoff spot just a year after only winning one district game. The Warriors fell to Laredo Marin in the bi-district round.
5. Another year with no boys state champs from the area
It has now been more than two decades since the Crossroads has had a boys state champ. The last time it happened was when Moulton won a state championship in 1999.
A few teams made the regional tournament this year but none made the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.