HALLETTSVILLE — It’s been nearly 1,100 days since Hallettsville made an appearance at the University of Texas’ Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The Lady Brahmas came close last year, but fell to Bishop in the regional semifinals while the Lady Badgers went on to a state semifinal appearance, losing to Emory Rains.

Hallettsville (33-3) avenged its 2021 loss to Bishop last week and will play in the state tournament for the first time in 1,099 days when it faces Mount Vernon (30-8-1) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in the Class 3A state semifinals.

“I mean, we have success written all over us,” said senior Emily Migl. “We have the talent, we have the potential. It just depends on the fans, the environment and just putting everything together.”

The Lady Brahmas turned three double plays in the series-clinching win over the Lady Badgers.

Between an offense that’s scoring an average of nine runs per game and a defense that’s posted 13 shutouts this season, Hallettsville is confident it’ll be ready for any challenge it faces in Austin.

“In order to get to this point, you have to be complete,” said coach Callie Kresta. “You have to have the pitching, you have to have the defense, you have to have the offense. When all three are clicking at the same time, that’s when you end up with success. That’s where we’re at.”

The top-ranked Lady Brahmas enter the state tournament as one of the hottest teams in the field.

Hallettsville is on a 28-game winning streak that dates back to Feb. 22, when the Lady Brahmas fell to Smithville 5-4. It’s the longest streak of all state qualifiers with the second-longest streak being 22 games by Coahoma.

The Lady Brahmas have treated each game as important as the last.

“We like to take it game by game,” said senior center fielder Courtney Woytek. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We just keep the same mindset and do what we can do our best.”

Hallettsville knew it would get great pitching out of Migl in her senior year and she’s delivered 14 wins in the circle.

But the growth of sophomore Kaylie Olivarez has put Hallettsville in contention for its first state championship.

She boasts a 15-1 record this season and was credited with the win in the Lady Brahma’s Game 2 win over Bishop on Thursday. She was also credited with a six-out save in a 4-3 win in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Olivarez’s winning decision on Thursday came one week after throwing a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Lyford to sweep the regional semifinal series.

“I just take it pitch by pitch,” Olivarez said. “Don’t worry about your past pitches. Just take it pitch by pitch and have confidence when you’re throwing it.”

This will be Hallettsville’s fourth state tournament appearance and the Lady Brahmas are seeking the program’s first state championship after three runner-up finishes in 2009, 2015 and 2019.

Migl, Woytek, Emilie Griffin and Sierra Johnson were freshmen on the 2019 team and are now seniors.

“That was a tough loss our freshman year (2019),” Woytek said. “This year, we want to win it.”