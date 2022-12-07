REFUGIO — Refugio coach Jason Herring had a message for his team when the bus returned from Rattler Stadium in San Marcos and pulled into the field house parking lot early Saturday morning.
Herring urged the Bobcats to put their 27-21 Class 2A, Division I regional final win over Shiner in the rear-view mirror.
“What I told the kids is we can’t afford to have a Shiner hangover,” Herring said. “Yeah, it’s nice to beat Shiner and to beat them twice in a year is unheard of, especially the way that we did on basically last-second plays. But you can’t sit there and pat yourself on the back. We’re going to have to play extremely well to win on Thursday.”
Refugio (13-1) goes from playing the two-time defending state champion to the team that has been ranked No. 1 for most of the season when it meets Timpson (14-0) in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
“We didn’t sign on to just be regional champs,” Herring said. “Am I proud of them, yes, and I love them for it. But that’s not the goal. The goal is not to get to the semifinals either. You’ve got to remind them of that and work with that.”
The Bobcats’ No. 1 priority against the Bears will be containing their speed and big-play ability.
Timpson quarterback Terry Bussy is making his third straight trip to the semifinals.
“We just have to get there and break down and do what the coaches have told us to do,” said freshman linebacker Xander Wills. “Since Day 1, there’s been a big improvement. This is a young team, and we had to get used to each other so it’s just been building.”
The Refugio defense was tested in the regional final by a Shiner offense that controlled the ball for nearly three quarters.
“We do a lot of running. We’ve got a lot of stamina on us,” said junior outside linebacker Chai Whitmire. “We’ve had to play four quarters all-year long. We don’t have a lot of people on the team, so we kind of have to adapt to it.”
“It was mentally you have to keep on going,” Wills added. “I was tired, but you have to keep on going.”
Both teams are young and have made great strides this season. Timpson has only three seniors on its varsity roster and Refugio has 10.
“On paper, our year is supposed to be next year and the next year because we have so many pups,” Herring said. “But I kept telling my coaches all spring and all summer that I wasn’t ready to write this team off. This team has the potential to be the most improved team I’ve ever coached from Week 1 to Week 10 to Week 14, 15 or 16, whatever it may be simply because they’re puppies, and they’re going to grow up.”
The growth will have to continue this week for a chance to return to the state final for the 11th time and the first time since winning the state championship in 2019.
“They’ve been No. 1 for most of the season, and it makes us hungrier,” Whitmire said. “We want to be No. 1, so we have to go get it from them.”
NOTES: Timpson will be the home team … Refugio and Timpson finished 1-2, respectively, at the 2022 state track meet … ”We do have the state champion in the 100, so we do have a lot of speed on our team too,” Whitmire said of teammate Ernest Campbell … The winner will advance to the state final against the winner of Thursday’s Hawley-Crawford game … The state final is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.