1. Refugio 45, Shiner 43
Refugio and Shiner had been ranked No. 1 and 2 for most of the season, and the Class 2A, Division I regional playoff game was widely anticipated.
Refugio scored first, but Shiner came back took the lead early in the second quarter and held it until Jordy Martinez kicked the game-winning 35-yard field goal for the Bobcats with 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Refugio scored 31 points in the fourth quarter, and scored three times in the final 3:04 of the game.
The Comanches were led by running back Dadrian Taylor, who rushed for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Shiner ended the season with a 12-1 record.
“It’s very tough,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “It’s tough on the kids. I’m proud of the effort. They left everything out there. It’s unfortunate they came up short. We as a group came up short. It’s one of those tough things we’re going to have to deal with. I’m proud of every one of these kids and every one of our coaches who put everything out there tonight.”
Refugio went on to complete a 16-0 season and win its fifth state championship.
“Our kids don’t quit,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “I didn’t know what I was going to say to them if we didn’t come back because they played their guts out and kept fighting, fighting, fighting and fighting. Fortunately, I didn’t have to.”
2. Industrial 40, Hallettsville 34
Hallettsville and Industrial had met 31 times prior to this season.
But out of all of the previous encounters, nobody could recall a more dramatic finish to their meeting on Nov. 1 in Vanderbilt.
Hallettsville quarterback Lane Linhart led the Brahmas’ offense down to the 1-yard line before running back Jonathon Brooks was denied the game-winner by the Cobras’ defense as time expired.
The defensive stop secured a 40-34 win to give the Cobras a share of the district title.
The Brahmas and Cobras came within one game of a rematch but Industrial fell to Columbus in the regional round. The Cardinals went on to defeat Hallettsville in the quarterfinals, bringing an end to District 14-3A, Division I teams.
“That was two good teams leaving it all on the field and it coming down to the final play,” said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. “Our kids did a good job, and it was a tough ballgame. There was bumps and bruises all over, but I’m proud our kids’ effort.”
“I was very proud of our kids for the way they fought,” added Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. “They fought as a true team, and they had to overcome a lot. Industrial made some good plays, and they’re a strong football team.”
3. Victoria West 9, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 6
Victoria West kicker Kase Eliot kicked a 33-yard field goal in overtime to propel the
Warriors over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. The win kept the Warriors alive in the Class 5A, Division I playoffs.
Early in the game, the Warriors found themselves locked in a tight game as the first points came in the second quarter on a 3-yard pass by Veterans Memorial, which missed the extra point.
West cut the lead to three in the second quarter on Kase Eliot’s 25-yard field goal before tying the game in the fourth quarter on Eliot’s 27-yard
field goal.
The game went to overtime and after the Warriors held the Eagles without a score on their first drive.
“Kase’s work ethic matches what he puts on the field,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “And what you saw tonight was just proof in the pudding.”
West’s Tyvon Hardrick rushed for 119 yards, and Donovan Harris passed for 88 yards and rushed for 47 yards.
“Everyone in the secondary was terrific tonight,” Boyce said. “And they weren’t alone, the linebackers, the big guys up front putting pressure on them. They elevated their game and it was fantastic to watch.”
4. Refugio 48, Mart 40
Refugio was attempting to beat Mart for the first time in four tries. The Bobcats’ chances did not look promising when Mart jumped out to a 28-6 lead with 6:02 left in the second quarter.
But Refugio rallied behind quarterback Austin Ochoa and running backs Ysidro Mascorro and Naaji Gadsden, and its defense stiffened in the second half, forcing punts on three of the Panthers’ five possessions.
Mascorro rushed for 112 yards and four touchdowns, Gadsden rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and Ochoa rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown, and also passed for 136 yards.
“I’ve been telling everybody this is the best-character group of kids I’ve had,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “They do everything right. They’ve got great heart and great discipline. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team that could come back against a Mart team.
“Mart’s not going to give you anything,” he continued. “It’s 28-6 and our heads are spinning. Our kids bounced back, and to me that speaks volumes about our kids – their resiliency and the character they have, I’m so proud of them.”
5. Calhoun 17, Calallen 6
The last time Calhoun had won a district championship was in 2012.
The Sandcrabs put an end to the drought this season by defeating Calallen on the final day of the regular season.
“It feels great,” said Calhoun defensive back Dekyn Garcia, who secured the Sandcrabs’ win with an interception in the final seconds. “It’s a great feeling to be district champs.”
Calhoun put together an impressive season by finishing with a 9-3 record and advanced to the Class 5A area round before falling to Boerne-Champion.
The team averaged over 50 points per game and scored 60 points or more six times during the season.
The Sandcrabs will begin next year in Class 4A, Division I.
Leading rusher Steve Johnson, who broke the 2,000 yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season, will return next season for his senior year.
“We accomplished a lot of things this year,” Johnson said. “We won a district championship and we bonded.”
6. Victoria St. Joseph 24, San Antonio Holy Cross 21
St. Joseph had not won a postseason game since 2009 when it met Holy Cross at San Antonio Harlandale’s Stadium in the first round of the TAPPS Division II playoffs.
The Flyers trailed 21-17 in the late in the fourth quarter before KeAon Griffin broke off a 75-yard touchdown run.
Griffin also scored on runs of 20 and 73 yards, and carried 17 times for 257 yards.
St. Joseph also scored on a 38-yard field goal by Robbie Alcasabas.
The Flyers advanced to the regional round before finishing the season with a 7-4 record.
“It feels great to get this win,” said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. “We told the kids it’s been 10 years and there was a little bit of extra fight in them. We had our best week of practice.”
