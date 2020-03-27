Editor's note: This story was originally published in June of 1999. Jimmy Wynn died Thursday at the age of 78.
HALLETTSVILLE - Jimmy Wynn sees the offensive numbers being put up in baseball and wonders what might have been.
"If I could be healthy, I would love to play for two more years,'' Wynn said. "I'd like to see what I could do.''
Wynn did just fine during a major league career that extended from 1963 to 1977 and included 291 home runs.
But Wynn is convinced he could have improved on those totals playing with what he believes is a "juiced'' ball.
"I really do,'' Wynn said. "Anytime you've got guys who hit two or three home runs a season hitting 25 or 30, you know the balls have got to be juiced.''
Wynn reminisced about his baseball career while speaking at the South Central Texas Old Timers Baseball Association's 30th annual meeting.
Wynn paid tribute to former Brooklyn Dodgers' farmhand Mickey Pillow of Goliad, who was inducted into the association's Hall of Fame.
"I know it takes a lot of hard work,'' Wynn said. "If you work hard, you can succeed.''
Wynn's hard work paid off during his 11 seasons with the Houston Colt 45s and Astros. Before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wynn endeared himself to Houston fans by setting team records in hits (1,291), home runs (223) and runs batted in (719).
Wynn's numbers were remarkable considering he played at 162 pounds, a fact which earned him the nickname the "Toy Cannon.''
But Wynn is at a loss to explain the source of his power.
"I always hit for power. My dad did and so did I,'' said Wynn, who grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, and played a season at Central State College before signing a professional contract. "I guess it was because I drank a lot of milk. But it was probably my swing. I took healthy cuts.''
The healthiest cut Wynn took in the Astrodome came in 1967, a season where he led the team with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs.
Wynn hit a pitch from Atlanta knuckleballer Phil Niekro into the yellow section in the far reaches of the outfield for the longest home run in the stadium's history.
Wynn hopes to take the seat where the ball landed with him when the Astros move into their new ballpark next season. But he won't be taking the team's home-run record. That mark was broken by Jeff Bagwell this season.
"I was very happy to see Bagwell get the record,'' Wynn said. "He's the type of guy who exemplifies what I did. If someone had to break my record, he's the guy I wanted to do it.''
Wynn hated to leave the Astros, but OK'd a trade to the Dodgers before the 1973 season, where he earned his top salary ($150,000), was voted to two All-Star Games and played in the 1974 World Series.
"The Astros gave me the option of going to the Cubs or the Dodgers and I could have played a couple of more years if I had gone to Chicago,'' Wynn said. "But every ballplayer wants to play for a winning ballclub. I wanted to do one more thing in my career and that was to play in the World Series and I was able to do that.''
Wynn, who turned 57 in March, lives in Houston and stays in touch with baseball through his work with the Major League Baseball Alumni Association and a number of charities.
Wynn is currently helping to organize an autograph session with a number of his former teammates on the Colt 45s, which is scheduled to be held Aug. 27-29 at the Astrohall.
Wynn hopes fans who turn out to visit their old favorites, will also get the chance to see this year's team do something no previous Houston team has done.
"I've made only two predictions in my life,'' Wynn said. "One is I'd become a major league ballplayer. I was fortunate enough to do that. The other is that this year's team would win the Central Division, the National League pennant and go on to the World Series. I'm waiting for that to happen.''
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.