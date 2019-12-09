AUSTIN - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is seeking public input on potential changes to the recreational and commercial flounder fishery for the 2020-2021 license year.
TPWD is considering a wide variety of tools for helping manage flounder populations. The Coastal Fisheries Division’s resource monitoring data shows a long-term population decline for flounder. Although there were substantial changes made to flounder regulations in 2009 and 2014, these regulations only yielded small short term improvements.
Overall, there is a long-term decline in both recreational and commercial landings. Therefore, tools like a decrease in the bag limit, an increase in the minimum size limit, area closures, time closures, and gear restrictions are being considered.
Scoping meetings are being held on the coast for the public to attend to voice their opinions and ask questions. If you are unable to attend, please send your feedback to cfish@tpwd.texas.gov.
PUBLIC MEETINGS
Tues. Dec. 10
- 6:30-9 p.m.
- Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, Port Arthur, TX 77642
Tues. Dec. 10
- 6:30-9 p.m.
- TAMU CC NRC Room 1003, 6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Tues. Dec. 10
- 6:30-9 p.m.
- College of the Mainland, Learning Resources Bldg #8, Teaching Auditorium L-131, 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City, TX 77591
Wed. Dec 11
- 6:30-9 p.m.
- Aransas County Navigation District, 911 Navigation Circle, Rockport, TX 78382
Wed. Dec.11
- 6:30-9 p.m.
- USDA Bauer Building, 186 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca, TX 77979
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.