Frank Parker and Ron Davis know what’s coming when football practices begin over the next two weeks.

Parker, a 31-year veteran athletic trainer at Calhoun, and Davis, the head trainer at Victoria West, as well as trainers across the region and state, are making sure student-athletes and coaches are prepared to endure the heat when practices begin on Aug. 1 and Aug. 8, respectively.

Parker, who graduated high school in 1987, remembers when safety in the heat was an afterthought and there were no summer workouts.

“It wasn’t even thought of because we were all country strong,” he said. “I loaded hay bales and worked the farm, mowed the grass and that kind of stuff.”

Seventeen deaths attributed to heat stroke between the 1995 and 2000 seasons forced the UIL to mandate heat safety protocols to minimize the risk of heat stroke, heat exhaustion or heat cramps, according to its website.

The UIL’s protocols show how certain levels of heat and relative humidity combined, otherwise known as the heat index, can elevate the risk of harm to a student-athlete practicing outdoors.

Calhoun County ISD and Victoria ISD share similar heat policies, which serve as a sliding scale to illustrate the risk level of practices at certain heat index levels based on research from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute and American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

“At first, we were kind of reluctant because this was something new,” said Davis, who’s entering his 16th year with Victoria ISD. “Once we figured out how it works and the benefits to it, it’s been great. The first thing is the safety of the kids. When we can show that a kid is able to progress better and retain more information at practice because they’re not over-exerted or overheated, we definitely see the benefit of that.”

According to Victoria ISD’s heat policy, if the air temperature is 106 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, or the index climbs over 113 degrees, there can be no outdoor practice.

Any value between 105 and 112 degrees requires coaching staff to heavily modify their workout or practice plan to include as many water breaks and rest periods as possible to avoid heat exhaustion and exhaustion.

Depending on the humidity and temperature, any heat index value between 80 and 104 degrees requires more stringent monitoring and more frequent water breaks.

This policy is well-communicated between the trainers and the coaching staff in order to ensure everyone is on the same page.

“It’s broken down well,” said Victoria West coach Courtney Boyce. “Our trainer Ron Davis does a great job of making sure I’m plenty informed. Our coaches are assigned to different weather aspects to help everybody stay informed on what it is we need to do.”

One thing the UIL implemented shortly after the 17 heatstroke deaths was acclimatization periods for all sports.

For outdoor sports like football and cross country, this allows athletes an opportunity to get their bodies used to the temperature.

In football, the acclimatization period is five days. Teams are not allowed to use full pads within those five days, but can wear shoulder pads with shorts.

“There are some kids unfortunately that work during the summer and are not outside,” said Victoria East head trainer Leigh Muil-Castner. “These days, the UIL has helped these kids reduce the chance of heatstroke while at the same time physically letting them get back into shape they might’ve lost in the summer.”

Throughout the summer workouts, trainers and coaches have emphasized the importance of hydration and good nutrition to make sure the body is ready for the challenges of practices in late summer.

“Treat your body like a temple,” Davis said. “If you treat your body right, it’s going to treat you right on the field.”