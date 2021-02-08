Reaching the elite level is the first major step for any trampoline gymnast with Olympics aspirations.
Full Force gymnast and Victoria West junior Paxton Henley accomplished that goal at the Dallas Trampoline & Tumbling Cup on Jan. 21-24.
Henley scored an 87.555 in prelims, winning her group and moving into elite mobility competition.
“I was so excited, I didn’t even care about the score,” Henley said. “I just went out there and I just got off and I was so emotional that day. I cried for literally 20 minutes afterwards and I’m sure everyone else was too. Really I just went in there and just gave it my all. I honestly felt like I wasn’t even there, I was just doing it.”
Henley had been working towards elite level status since she began trampoline gymnastics in 2015 and had steadily moved through the 10 levels, all while being No. 1 academically in her class at West.
However, Henley’s accomplishment is even more surprising given her career almost ended 20 months ago.
She had already reached elite level status at the Junior Elite Regionals in May 2019, but then suffered a severe injury during an easy routine three months later.
Henley had completely dislocated her knee, tearing her meniscus and separating every ligament in her knee.
“It was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen with my own eyes,” said Full Force gymnastics coach Chad Ganaway. “Her leg was pretty much facing the wrong direction. At the time we thought it was a career ending injury. She’d been fixing to break into the elite program and then it’s like everything you’ve worked for is jerked away from you.”
But Henley didn’t think about that, her only focus was getting back to training.
Dr. Michael Perez performed the surgery on Henley that reconstructed every ligament in her knee, a month long process. From there she was on crutches for three months and in a straight leg brace for another five months.
It was an injury that Perez had seen very few athletes come back from, where the mental struggles were just as big as the physical ones.
“I was going to PT and I would ask my PT when’s the next time I can get on a trampoline and he was like, ‘I don’t know, that’s up to you if you want to put in the work to do it. We’ve never seen an injury like this.’ It was all step by step.”
Ganaway got in touch with Jason Burnett, an Olympic silver medalist from Canada, who had suffered and recovered from the same injury. The advice was to take it slow and that’s what they did.
They worked to condition Henley’s body once she finished physical therapy and she regularly worked to strengthen her legs once she got out of her brace.
Henley wasn’t able to use the trampoline again until May 2020.
“When she first started jumping it felt weird for her to do a flip,” Ganaway said. “Just going upside down was weird. So we had to take it extremely slow just to get her mind back to the level of stuff that she does.”
All the work paid off with her performance at the Dallas Cup, ensuring Henley spots in upcoming open elite competitions.
“Now that I can finally get back in the gym and do those kind of skills, if you told me a year ago that I was doing what I’m doing right now I wouldn’t believe you,” Henley said.
Henley’s three biggest upcoming competitions are the Elite Challenge in Birmingham, Alabama in May, the VIP Classic in Marion, Ohio in June and Nationals in St. Louis, Missouri in July
Entering elite level competition is a restart as Henley will once again have to work her way through the upper levels.
Still, it is all one more step to her long term career goal.
“I really want to go senior elite in the next few years, really do,” Henley said. “I’ve always dreamed of going to the Olympics and making it far in this sport.”
