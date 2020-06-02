Corti Wilson can’t wait to get back out on the diamond.
The St. Joseph head baseball coach had his first season with the Flyers cut short, but will have a chance to coach again when travel baseball leagues start back up in June.
“We’ve started full on practices at our facilities the last couple of weeks and our high school program is probably going to start up this week,” Wilson said. “We’ve been having some tryouts but most of our guys are returning.”
Wilson, who coaches the Vendetta Baseball program, is happy to have a chance to coach on the summer circuit, and said it’s an important opportunity for the players to have a chance to showcase themselves over the summer.
“We’re really trying to get these kids ready to go,” he said. “For some of them, this is the last go at summer ball and those ones that aren’t signed, they are going to be taking this very seriously trying to put themselves in a position to be recognized by programs.”
Along with baseball, softball is also making a return in June.
Abe Zarate coaches a travel softball team and emphasized how the leagues are taking precautions and promoting social distancing.
“They’ve put together some guidelines and protocols,” Zarate said. “For instance, they are asking families to not sit in the stands and to bring lawn chairs so that they can spread out and not be close to each other. There will also be 10 players allowed in the dugout, so they are going to expand a space behind the dugout with covering so that there won’t be so many bodies right next to each other. The facilities are taking those extra precautions and I think they have a plan in place. The girls really want to go out there and play and I’m glad we are going to be able to give them that opportunity.”
Travel ball also is a chance for players to prove themselves to scouts with college programs.
Zarate explained that this is especially important when it comes to softball.
“I used to coach travel baseball and I knew how important it was there, but with softball, there’s just so many more teams and so much more competition,” he said. “So when a scout comes to summer tournament, they get a chance to see 50-60 kids who are all potential recruits. It’s extremely important for the girls to have that chance to prove themselves.”
Not every summer league will be starting up as planned.
The Victoria little leagues have decided to cancel the season.
Brian Adamek, the president of the Victoria Southeast Little League, said it was a hard decision to come by, but that the board wanted to put players first.
“The biggest factor was the kids’ safety,” Adamek said. “We were concerned that somehow if someone got in there sick that we would be risking all of the kids safety and that’s just not a situation that we wanted to put anyone in.”
While disappointed, Adamek said that people have understood why the board came to their decision.
“Its been a mixed bag,” he said. “There’s been a lot of disappointment, but I think they understand why we’re doing it. It’s happening everywhere and everyone just wants to be safe. We are just going to put this season behind us and try to move on to next year.”
The first softball tournaments will be held in mid-June.
While the teams will only have two weeks of prep time, Zarate expects them to be ready.
“I stay in contact with all my kids I coach and their families,” Zarate said. “Back in April, I watched a webinar on Facebook that was about recruiting and this college coach said ‘if these girl’s aren’t working and are taking time off during this then they are going to be left behind.’ I told my girls ‘I know you’re at home and I can’t even give lessons because of the stay at home order, but you have to keep working while you wait.’ So I know a lot of my girls have done that and hopefully we will be able to hit the ground running and have a good summer.”
The first baseball tournaments are scheduled to be held in mid-June, but Wilson is hoping for a return even sooner.
“So far, mid-June is the plan, but honestly I think it’s going to start before that,” he said. “These seniors, especially the ones that are unsigned, need as much of an opportunity as they can. They don’t have anywhere to go right now and they aren’t going to have anywhere to go. I think they are going to figure out a way to get this going as quickly as possible.”
