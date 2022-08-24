Long bus rides are in store for Falls City, Yorktown, Louise and Runge this season.
The addition of Burton, Snook and Somerville in District 14-2A, Division II will have teams traveling over two hours to play a district game.
The district should prove as competitive as the wide swath of the state it encompasses with every team in the district except Runge making the playoffs last season.
“We have the two favorites to win the region, which are Burton and Falls City,” said Yorktown coach John David Caffey. “We have great competition there. But we also have teams that all made the playoffs last year.”
Falls City defeated Burton in the regional final before advancing to the state final.
But the Beavers return only four starters, while Burton will field a more experienced team.
“The key is going to be just how fast our younger kids can catch up,” said Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff. “We’ve got some great young talent and a good junior class that’s just never had an opportunity to play with that big bunch that were two years ahead of them. We just need snaps. If we can stay healthy and we can get enough snaps and the longer we play, I think the better we’ll play.”
Yorktown must also replace a number of players at the skill positions.
“We have a very seasoned offensive line,” Caffey said. “We need to be physical up front with young guys stepping into new roles. We need to make sure we play fast, execute at a high level and get a little better every week.”
Louise will have only three seniors on its roster, including two who played last season.
“The key for us is to stay healthy and we’ve got to get better every week,” said Louise coach Joe Bill. “We’re kind of young. We need to win the games that are winnable for us. We’re going to be going into games that are tough to win. But we’ve got to take care of business and come in with the right mind set and believe we can win.”
Runge coach Matt Wright was able to hold his first offseason program after taking over late last year. The Yellowjackets are still fighting a numbers issue, but should be more prepared.
“We are better just because of the time and being around the kids last year with spring and offseason and in the summer,” Wright said. “It just makes a huge difference.”
