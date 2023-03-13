Travis Reeve is very familiar with the area after playing at Victoria High and coaching at Cuero for much of his career.
Reeve, 45, will return to the area as the athletic director and head football coach at El Campo, pending approval at Monday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
Reeve will replace Chad Worrell, who resigned last week after two seasons to become the head football coach at Burleson.
“Over the course of the week, I had some conversations with the district administration, and it became apparent that it was a good fit for both sides,” said Reeve, who hopes to start at El Campo next week.
Reeve has been at New Caney for the past three seasons. He had an overall record of 21-13 and three playoff appearances.
The Eagles went 11-1 last season after moving up to Class 6A, the most wins in school history.
But Reeve and his family are looking forward to moving back to the area.
“I spent 14 years at Cuero and the area and went to high school in the area,” Reeve said. “For our family, just being able to get back to the area and get back to a one-town, one-school place. On top of that, the fact that it’s El Campo and the tradition of success that El Campo has made it a unique opportunity.”
Reeve was the athletic director and head football coach at Cuero for eight seasons.
He had an overall record of 75-29 that included seven playoff appearances.
Reeve directed the Gobblers to their fourth state championship in 2018.
Reeve played quarterback at Victoria High and led the Stingarees to the 1993 state semifinals.
Reeve began his coaching career as an assistant under his father, Mark, at Victoria High and was also an assistant at Plano West, San Antonio MacArthur, at Cuero for six seasons, and at San Antonio Churchill for two seasons before returning to Cuero as athletic director and head football coach.
Reeve is well aware that the Ricebirds open the 2023 season against Cuero at Gobbler Stadium.
“That will be interesting,” he said. “It will be good to play a good program in non-district. That’s what those non-district games are for.”