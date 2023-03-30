EL CAMPO — Travis Reeve was named the athletic director and head football coach at El Campo just over two weeks ago.
But Reeve, 45, is already putting the finishing touches on his coaching staff and getting his players started in offseason workouts.
“These first few days,” Reeve said, “my focus has been on just getting to know our kids and getting to know our coaches and trying to begin to build those relationships with all the stakeholders in Ricebird athletics, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Reeve came to El Campo from New Caney, where he had an overall record of 21-13 and made three playoff appearances in his three seasons.
The Eagles had the most wins in school history last season despite moving to Class 6A when they finished at 11-1.
Reeve, a Victoria High graduate, previously coached at Cuero for eight seasons where he had a 75-29 record and led the Gobblers to seven playoff appearances and the 2018 Class 4A, Division II state championship.
Reeve replaced Chad Worrell, who resigned after two seasons to become the head football coach at Burleson.
“I think coaching is all about relationships,” Reeve said. “I think the foundation of your program is that trust that you build between coaches and players. The relationships you have with the staff on campus whether it’s coaches or teachers and then obviously the community itself.”
Reeve is aware of El Campo’s reputation as primarily a running team, but won’t hesitate to install a more multiple offense.
“One of the reasons we’ve always been multiple on offense is to try to fit or play to the strengths of our kids,” he said. “I talked to our kids the first day, and that’s what we want to do, but it requires that you’re doing the extra as far as getting up and throwing and catching the football every day to be good at it.
“So we’ll see what our strengths are and play to our strengths,” he added. “But over time our plan is to develop an offense that can take advantage of the run and the pass.”
The Ricebirds lost in the area round of the playoffs to Kilgore last season, and have struggled in the postseason against Region III opponents.
Reeve is familiar with the region — his oldest son Blake coaches at Tyler Chapel Hill — and he won’t shy away from setting high goals.
“There is very good competition up there, they are very well coached and have a lot of athletes,” Reeve said. “But at the same time, I don’t see them being any different than what we have here in El Campo. I think we have what it takes here to be able to compete with those teams. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”
The Ricebirds won’t have to wait long for a test as they open the season against Cuero at Gobbler Stadium.
“We obviously have tremendous respect for everything about Cuero,” he said. “Opening up the season and being on the visitors’ sideline will certainly be a first for me.
"I think it’s a great way to open the year. It’s going to be against a really good football team, and you want to play good teams early on to see where you’re at to get ready for district and there are not many better than the Cuero Gobblers.”
Reeve is not the only member of his family to recently become a head coach in the area.
His younger brother Charlie Reeve took the Victoria East job in January.
Travis Reeve is excited to have his brother close by, but is not sure if the two will schedule a game when realignment takes place in February.
“We do have to be able to keep the peace at home on Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Travis Reeve said. “Whether we play each other or not, I don’t know yet. Certainly they would be a tremendous opponent for us, but competing against your family would be different. We’ll kick that can down the road and cross that bridge when we get there.