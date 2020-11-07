Following are results from the triangular meet between Gregory-Portland, Victoria East and Victoria West at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Girls team scores — Gregory-Portland, 141; Victoria East, 70; Victoria West, 42.
Boys team scores — Victoria West, 162; Gregory-Portland, 26; Victoria East, 17.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay — 1, Gregory Portland High School ‘A’ (Aleman, Mia 11, Hesseltine, Hailey 10, Dykehouse, Eliana 12, Bennett, Laura 10), 2:22.25. 2, Victoria East ‘A’ (Traxler, Reagan 10, Belvin, Audry 09, Tovar, Angelyn 12, Hagan, Julia 09), 2:27.85. 3, Gregory Portland High School ‘B’ (Hundl, Jameson 10, Horner, Reagan 10, Lopez-Cadenas, Mariana 12, Krisl, Abby 10), 2:32.24.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay = 1, Victoria West ‘A’ (Zamykal, Zachary 10, Shamma, Samir 10, Alonzo, Samuel 11, Rainey, Branton 11), 2:03.75. 2, Victoria West ‘B’ (Andruss, Charlie 09, James, Andy 10, Florida, John , Adrean, Benjamin 10), 2:21.52.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle — 1, Travis, Shelby, VICW, 2:20.88. 2, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 2:26.16. 3, Aleman, Mia, GP, 2:38.39. 4, Horner, Reagan, GP, 2:51.01. 5, Bashaw, Katherine, VICW, 2:54.94. 6, Lopez-Cadenas, Mariana, GP, 3:02.85.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle — 1, Adrean, Benjamin, VICW, 2:21.68. 2, James, Andy, VICW, 2:24.06. 3, Pena, Leland, GP, 2:40.79. 4, Driesbach, Michael, GP, 3:01.07.
Girls 200 Yard IM — 1, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 2:48.55. 2, Hesseltine, Hailey, GP, 3:03.90. 3, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 3:08.32. 4, Hundl, Jameson, GP, 3:12.95.
Boys 200 Yard IM — 1, Rainey, Branton, VICW, 2:14.59. 2, Zamykal, Zachary, VICW, 2:26.69. 3, Florida, John, VICW, 2:53.45.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle — 1, Dykehouse, Eliana, GP, 26.30. 2, Travis, Shelby, VICW, 27.53. 3, Bennett, Laura, GP, 31.54. 4, Krisl, Abby, GP, 32.36. 5, Horner, Reagan, GP, 33.69. 6, Tschoepe, Ashlie, VICW, 34.87. 7, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 35.23. 8, Lopez-Cadenas, Mariana, GP, 36.67. 9, Villerreal, Jaz’Mine, VICE, 37.24. 10, Neiman, Hannah, GP, 37.31. 11, DeBord, McKenna, VICW, 44.35. 12, Robinson, Arianna, VICE, 45.57.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle — 1, Shamma, Samir, VICW, 26.93. 2, James, Andy, VICW, 27.17. 3, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 28.58. 4, Pena, Leland, GP, 30.75. 5, Andruss, Charlie, VICW, 33.43. 6, Driesbach, Michael, GP, 35.39. 7, Watts, Austin, GP, 47.24.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly — 1, Dykehouse, Eliana, GP, 1:04.45. 2, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 1:13.44. 3, Lopez-Cadenas, Mariana, GP, 1:30.30.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly — 1, Alonzo, Samuel, VICW, 1:10.11. 2, Shamma, Samir, VICW, 1:13.30.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle — 1, Travis, Shelby, VICW, 1:02.15. 2, Aleman, Mia, GP, 1:08.70. 3, Krisl, Abby, GP, 1:13.02. 4, Hesseltine, Hailey, GP, 1:14.21. 5, Hundl, Jameson, GP, 1:14.31. 6, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 1:16.61. 7, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 1:20.42. 8, Bashaw, Katherine, VICW, 1:20.61. 9, Tschoepe, Ashlie, VICW, 1:22.94. 10, Neiman, Hannah, GP, 1:24.69.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle — 1, Rainey, Branton, VICW, 58.18. 2, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 1:03.10. 3, James, Andy, VICW, 1:03.90. 4, Adrean, Benjamin, VICW, 1:05.18. 5, Pena, Leland, GP, 1:10.98.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle — 1, Dykehouse, Eliana, GP, 6:14.06. 2, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 6:17.12. 3, Bennett, Laura, GP, 7:05.85.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle — 1, Zamykal, Zachary, VICW, 5:48.67. 2, Alonzo, Samuel, VICW, 5:54.06. 3, Andruss, Charlie, VICW, 7:05.43. 4, Driesbach, Michael, GP, 8:37.25.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay = 1, Gregory Portland High School ‘A’ (Krisl, Abby 10, Lopez-Cadenas, Mariana 12, Hundl, Jameson 10, Horner, Reagan 10), 2:16.79. 2, Victoria West ‘A’ (Bashaw, Katherine 11, Tschoepe, Ashlie 10, DeBord, McKenna 09, Travis, Shelby 09), 2:25.55. 3, Victoria East ‘A’ (Villerreal, Jaz’Mine 09, Traxler, Reagan 10, Belvin, Audry 09, Robinson, Arianna 09), 2:28.52.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, Victoria West ‘A’ (Zamykal, Zachary 10, Shamma, Samir 10, Alonzo, Samuel 11, Rainey, Branton 11), 1:46.22. 2, Victoria West ‘B’ (Florida, John , Adrean, Benjamin 10, Andruss, Charlie 09, James, Andy 10), 2:00.02. 3, Gregory Portland High School ‘A’ (Pena, Leland 9, Watts, Austin 10, Driesbach, Michael 11, Nelson, Luka 12), 2:21.49.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke — 1, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 1:19.22. 2, Aleman, Mia, GP, 1:19.27. 3, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 1:22.12. 4, Horner, Reagan, GP, 1:27.41. 5, Bashaw, Katherine, VICW, 1:27.96. 6, Hundl, Jameson, GP, 1:28.38. 7, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 1:30.30. 8, Hesseltine, Hailey, GP, 1:30.59.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke — 1, Florida, John, VICW, 1:21.92. 2, Adrean, Benjamin, VICW, 1:30.18. 3, Andruss, Charlie, VICW, 1:30.51.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke — 1, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 1:36.52. 2, Krisl, Abby, GP, 1:39.64. 3, Bennett, Laura, GP, 1:41.97. 4, DeBord, McKenna, VICW, 1:45.94.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke — 1, Rainey, Branton, VICW, 1:11.38. 2, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 1:18.68. 3, Shamma, Samir, VICW, 1:20.07.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, Gregory Portland High School ‘A’ (Aleman, Mia 11, Bennett, Laura 10, Hesseltine, Hailey 10, Dykehouse, Eliana 12), 4:47.96. 2, Victoria East ‘A’ (Villerreal, Jaz’Mine 09, Hagan, Julia 09, Tovar, Angelyn 12, Robinson, Arianna 09), 5:19.21. 3, Victoria West ‘A’ (Bashaw, Katherine 11, Tschoepe, Ashlie 10, DeBord, McKenna 09, Travis, Shelby 09), 5:38.37.
