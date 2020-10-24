Following are results from Saturday’s triangular meet at the VISD Aquatics Center:
Girls team totals – Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 137; Victoria East, 75; Victoria West, 40.
Boys team totals – Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 154; Victoria West, 96; Victoria East, 13.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay – 1, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘A’ (Dammeier, Jacee 10, Hamisch, Catherine 09, Saenz, Lilyanna 10, Hinton, Elaina 09), 2:10.69. 2, Victoria East ‘A’ (Sanchez, Janesca 11, Belvin, Audry 09, Tovar, Angelyn 12, Hagan, Julia 09), 2:23.04. 3, Victoria West ‘A’ (Bashaw, Katherine 11, DeBord, McKenna 09, Travis, Shelby 09, Tschoepe, Ashlie 10), 2:39.05.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay – 1, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘A’ (Isiofia, Dabeluchi 09, Schawe, Matthew 12, Vidal, Isaiah 12, Brown, Paul 12), 1:50.38. 2, Victoria West ‘A’ (Zamykal, Zachary 10, Rainey, Branton 11, Nunley, Ross 11, Alonzo, Samuel 11), 1:55.27. 3, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘B’ (Majek, Philip 10, Ryza, Evan 11, DeLos Angeles, Zach 12, Senterfitt, Gracen 10), 2:01.40. 4, Victoria West ‘B’ (Adrean, Benjamin 10, Shamma, Samir 10, Florida, John , James, Andy 10), 2:20.48.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle – 1, Travis, Shelby, VICW, 2:23.83. 2, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 2:26.83. 3, Sanchez, Janesca, VICE, 2:38.40. 4, Volk, Elena, Corpus Christi v, 2:49.24. 5, Martinez, Maliyah, Corpus Christi v, 2:53.53. 6, Medina, Avery, Corpus Christi v, 3:01.59. 7, Shepheard, Madison, Corpus Christi v, x3:03.19.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle – 1, Vidal, Isaiah, Corpus Christi v, 2:08.38. 2, Villalon, Homero, Corpus Christi v, 2:26.55. 3, James, Andy, VICW, 2:28.02. 4, Andruss, Charlie, VICW, 2:40.76. 5, Rodriguez, Joseph, Corpus Christi v, 2:47.64.
Girls 200 Yard IM – 1, Hamisch, Catherine, Corpus Christi v, 2:45.04. 2, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 2:52.81. 3, Dickson, Michaela, Corpus Christi v, 3:06.00.
Boys 200 Yard IM – 1, Schawe, Matthew, Corpus Christi v, 2:09.12. 2, Isiofia, Dabeluchi, Corpus Christi v, 2:23.99. 3, Zamykal, Zachary, VICW, 2:27.92. 4, DeLos Angeles, Zach, Corpus Christi v, 2:41.08. 5, Florida, John, VICW, 2:55.16.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle – 1, Borkowski, Zara, Corpus Christi v, 29.23. 2, Hinton, Elaina, Corpus Christi v, 30.00. 3, Martinez, Maliyah, Corpus Christi v, 33.12. 4, Garza, Arianna, VICE, 33.23. 5, Ryza, Adrian, Corpus Christi v, x35.75. 6, Tschoepe, Ashlie, VICW, 36.96. 7, Villerreal, Jaz’Mine, VICE, 37.23. 8, DeBord, McKenna, VICW, 42.33. 9, Robinson, Arianna, VICE, 46.87.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle – 1, Nunley, Ross, VICW, 23.34. 2, Brown, Paul, Corpus Christi v, 25.31. 3, VanGundy, Townes, VICE, 25.37. 4, Senterfitt, Gracen, Corpus Christi v, 25.46. 5, Crosson, Nathaniel, Corpus Christi v, 28.04. 6, James, Andy, VICW, 28.05. 7, Zapata, Andrew, Corpus Christi v, x28.22. 8, Kabfleisch, Pierce, Corpus Christi v, x30.52.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly – 1, Saenz, Lilyanna, Corpus Christi v, 1:09.77. 2, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 1:14.63. 3, Dammeier, Jacee, Corpus Christi v, 1:16.68.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly – 1, Vidal, Isaiah, Corpus Christi v, 57.76. 2, Alonzo, Samuel, VICW, 1:07.25. 3, Contreras, Jordan, Corpus Christi v, 1:08.57. 4, DeLos Angeles, Zach,Corpus Christi v, 1:12.81. 5, Ryza, Evan, Corpus Christi v, x1:20.72. 6, Rodriguez, Joseph, Corpus Christi v, x1:44.02.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle – 1, Travis, Shelby, VICW, 1:02.07. 2, Hinton, Elaina, Corpus Christi v, 1:12.29. 3, Garza, Arianna, VICE, 1:16.29. 4, Ryza, Adrian, Corpus Christi v, 1:18.76. 5, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 1:19.16. 6, Villerreal, Jaz’Mine, VICE, 1:23.66. 7, Turcotte, Emerald, Corpus Christi v, 1:27.31.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle – 1, Rainey, Branton, VICW, 53.05. 2, Zamykal, Zachary, VICW, 54.60. 3, Brown, Paul, Corpus Christi v, 55.80. 4, Majek, Philip, Corpus Christi v, 59.83. 5, Senterfitt, Gracen, Corpus Christi v, 1:00.33. 6, Deleon, Kyle, Corpus Christi v, x1:02.66. 7, Adrean, Benjamin, VICW, 1:07.16. 8, Kabfleisch, Pierce, Corpus Christi v, x1:13.97.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle – 1, Saenz, Lilyanna, Corpus Christi v, 6:18.12. 2, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 6:34.42. 3, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 7:30.05. 4, Bashaw, Katherine, VICW, 7:48.16. 5, Tschoepe, Ashlie, VICW, 8:21.14. 6, Shepheard, Madison, Corpus Christi v, 8:25.37.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle – 1, Nunley, Ross, VICW, 5:28.68. 2, Crosson, Nathaniel, Corpus Christi v, 5:49.93. 3, Alonzo, Samuel, VICW, 6:05.33. 4, Zapata, Andrew, Corpus Christi v, 6:16.75.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘A’ (Saenz, Lilyanna 10, Dickson, Michaela 10, Borkowski, Zara 10, Hinton, Elaina 09), 2:04.44. 2, Victoria East ‘A’ (Belvin, Audry 09, Garza, Arianna 11, Traxler, Reagan 10, Villerreal, Jaz’Mine 09), 2:21.99.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘A’ (Schawe, Matthew 12, Isiofia, Dabeluchi 09, Vidal, Isaiah 12, Brown, Paul 12), 1:38.33. 2, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘B’ (DeLos Angeles, Zach 12, Deleon, Kyle 10, Contreras, Jordan 12, Senterfitt, Gracen 10), 1:48.91. 3, Victoria West ‘A’ (Alonzo, Samuel 11, Florida, John , Andruss, Charlie 09, James, Andy 10), 1:57.67.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke – 1, Dammeier, Jacee, Corpus Christi v, 1:16.40. 2, Bashaw, Katherine, VICW, 1:31.65. 3, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 1:32.30. 4, Turcotte, Emerald, Corpus Christi v, 1:32.49. 5, Medina, Avery, Corpus Christi v, 1:33.70.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke – 1, VanGundy, Townes, VICE, 1:03.12. 2, Isiofia, Dabeluchi, Corpus Christi v, 1:08.16. 3, Majek, Philip, Corpus Christi v, 1:08.30. 4, Contreras, Jordan, Corpus Christi v, 1:13.87. 5, Villalon, Homero, Corpus Christi v, x1:14.17. 6, Florida, John, VICW, 1:22.33. 7, Adrean, Benjamin, VICW, 1:27.58. 8, Andruss, Charlie, VICW, 1:27.72.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke – 1, Hamisch, Catherine, Corpus Christi v, 1:22.85. 2, Borkowski, Zara, Corpus Christi v, 1:28.18. 3, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 1:37.19. 4, DeBord, McKenna, VICW, 1:45.30.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke – 1, Schawe, Matthew, Corpus Christi v, 1:04.21. 2, Rainey, Branton, VICW, 1:10.26. 3, Ryza, Evan, Corpus Christi v, 1:18.08. 4, Shamma, Samir, VICW, 1:21.07. 5, Deleon, Kyle, Corpus Christi v, 1:21.82.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘A’ (Dammeier, Jacee 10, Hamisch, Catherine 09, Borkowski, Zara 10, Dickson, Michaela 10), 4:44.35. 2, Victoria East ‘A’ (Hagan, Julia 09, Villerreal, Jaz’Mine 09, Traxler, Reagan 10, Tovar, Angelyn 12), 5:02.50. 3, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘B’ (Martinez, Maliyah 09, Medina, Avery 09, Ryza, Adrian 09, Shepheard, Madison 09), 5:21.66. 4, Victoria West ‘A’ (Tschoepe, Ashlie 10, Bashaw, Katherine 11, DeBord, McKenna 09, Travis, Shelby 09), 5:34.38.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1, Victoria West ‘A’ (Rainey, Branton 11, Zamykal, Zachary 10, Shamma, Samir 10, Nunley, Ross 11), 3:42.54. 2, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘A’ (Contreras, Jordan 12, Deleon, Kyle 10, Crosson, Nathaniel 11, Majek, Philip 10), 4:16.49. 3, Corpus Christi Veterans Memori ‘B’ (Villalon, Homero 10, Zapata, Andrew 10, Kabfleisch, Pierce 09, Ryza, Evan 11), 4:32.90.
