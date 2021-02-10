Trinity Valley Community College pulled away in the second half to take a 110-83 Region XIV East Division win over Victoria College on Wednesday at the Sports Center.
The Pirates trailed 52-46 at halftime, but the Cardinals controlled the game the rest of the way.
Jordan Wallace led VC with 22 points. Tariq Aman scored 14, Miles Macadory had 12 and Kenyatis Turner added 10.
The Cardinals (6-1) remained tied for the East Division lead. VC fell to 1-4 in conference action.
The Pirates will host Bossier Parish (La.) Community College in another Region XIV East Division game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
