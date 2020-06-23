South Padre Island – Three Texas Gulf Coast billfish tournaments are banning together to create the Texas Triple Crown Billfish Series starting this summer.
The Lone Star Shootout, Texas International Fishing Tournament and the Texas Legends Billfish Tournament will be the three legs of the series. (Billfish include blue marlin, white marlin, and sailfish.)
The accumulation of points from each tournament’s top 10 billfish teams will determine the Grand Champion boat, captain, and first mate for the Texas coast. It is not required, but is encouraged to partitipate in each of the three tournaments eligible for the Texas Triple Crown.
The creation of the Texas Triple Crown Billfish Series is a collaboration ten years in the making. Randy Bright, Chairman of the Lone Star Shootout - put on by the Houston Big Game & Fishing Club - sparked the idea the idea while working with Captain John Cochran, Daniel Bryant, and Matt Klostermann.
The three participating tournaments all have their own unique and distinguished histories and traditions and provide for a powerful partnership to promote and grow the sport of competitive bill fishing in Texas.
The Lone Star Shootout is a 14-year-old annual tournament held in Port O'Connor. There has been a pay out of over $4,500,000 in the last five years.
The tournament is held each July, and consists of cash prizes. It is a billfish release tournament where catch and release is emphasized.
Inspired by the East Gulf Coast Series, which includes Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida Gulf Coasts and ends in mid-July, the Texas Triple Crown provides interest and incentive for billfish anglers to participate in the three Texas tournaments.
The first tournament in the series begins after the East Gulf Coast Series ends. “We are already seeing interest in the Triple Crown Billfish Series. It fits what the anglers have been asking for,” says Bryant.
A perpetual trophy will be awarded to the Texas Grand Champion team immediately following the Texas Legends Tournament. Wildlife sculptor Kent Ullberg has crafted the Blue Marlin trophy. This trophy will travel to each tournament and be housed on year-round display at the Fisherman’s Wharf in Port Aransas, Texas.
