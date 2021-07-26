The following is the Texas Sports Writers Association's Class 1A All-State Baseball Team.
First team
Pitchers — Tyler Rodriguez, D’Hanis, sr.; Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Benjamin Bullock, Graford, sr.
Catcher — Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, jr.
First baseman — Nate Deel, Baird, sr.
Second baseman — Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.
Shortstop — Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, jr.
Third baseman — Jess Lemley, Graford, fr.
Outfielders — Kollin Davis, Baird, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.
Designated hitter — Jaden Kulms, Kennard, soph.
Player of the year — Noppeney, Hubbard
Coach of the year — Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville
Second team
Pitchers — Reid Gross, Fayetteville, fr.; Ryker Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, sr.; Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.
Catcher — (tie) Luke Schulte, Nazareth, soph.; Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, soph.
First baseman — Zane Munsinger, Neches, jr.
Second baseman — (tie) Luke Betzen, Nazareth, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Vernon Northside, soph.
Shortstop — Hunter Rogers, Baird, jr.
Third baseman — Sebastian Olvera, Hubbard, sr.
Outfielders — Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, jr.; Trey Edwards, Borden County, sr.; Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro, jr.
Designated hitter — Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.
Honorable mention
Pitchers — Nate Deel, Baird, sr.; Dylan Cole, Kennard, jr.; Kyle Gerik, Abbott, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Anthony Luna, Ira, fr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, soph.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.; Sergio Servin, Neches, sr.; Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.
Catchers — Cameron Carnathan, Neches, fr.; Blaine Cornelius, Hubbard, sr.; Jacob George, Miller Grove, jr.
First basemen — Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Ryan Pilkington, Kennard, jr.
Shortstops — Dylan Cole, Kennard, jr.; Trent Gerber, Nazareth, jr.; Travis Gully, Fayetteville, soph.; Tommy Mack Kingston, Borden County, sr.; Anthony Luna, Ira, fr.; Bryton Partain, Ira, soph.; Garrett Young, Jonesboro, fr.
Third basemen — Thomas Beard, D’Hanis, sr.; Carson Heiman, Nazareth, soph.
Outfielders — Cade Collinsworth, Kennard, sr.; Derek Dyer, Nazareth, sr.; Karter Moore, Neches, fr.
