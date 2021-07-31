BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar was the player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state baseball team. Lawlar batted .412 with six home runs and 37 runs batted in. He stole 32 bases in 32 attempts. Lawlar, who signed with Vanderbilt, was a first-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the overall No. 6 pick agreed to terms this weekend.
The following is the Texas Sports Writers Association's Class 6A All-State Baseball Team.
First team
Pitchers — Josh Hoover, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; Brandon Taylor, Smithson Valley, sr.; Jesus Tovar, El Paso Montwood, sr.
Relief pitcher — Braden Davis, Keller, sr.
Catcher — Kevin Bazzell, Rockwall-Heath, sr.
First baseman — Ryan Brome, Katy, sr.
Second baseman — Will Stark, Katy Tompkins, sr.
Shortstop — Jordan Lawlar, Dallas Jesuit, sr.
Third baseman — Greg Campos, Laredo United South, sr.
Outfielders — Jared Thomas, Waxahachie, jr.; Coldon Kiser, Frenship, jr.; (tie) Teo Banks, Odessa Permian, sr.; Lane Brewster, Clear Creek, sr.
Designated hitter — Drew Markle, Katy Tompkins, soph.
Player of the year — Lawlar, Dallas Jesuit, sr.
Coach of the year — Greg Harvey, Rockwall-Heath
Second team
Pitchers — Robert Cranz, Keller, sr.; Gray St. Amant, Cy-Fair, sr.; Josh Barnhouse, Prosper, sr.
Relief pitcher — Chris Martin, Byron Nelson, sr.; Hunter Nichols, Ridge Point, jr.
Catcher — Cole Dillon, Rockwall, sr.
First baseman — (tie) David De Hoyos, Smithson Valley, soph.; Jack Little, Katy Tompkins, jr.
Second baseman — (tie) Dylan Schriewer, New Braunfels, sr. Amir Mason, Lakeview Centennial, sr.
Shortstop — Easton Culp, Harker Heights, jr.
Third baseman — Parker Lee, Clear Springs, sr.
Outfielders — Kasen Wells, Smithson Valley, jr.; Joshua Milton, Spring, sr.; (tie) Salvador Lopez, La Joya, sr.; Trey Duffield, Houston Strake Jesuit, jr.
Designated hitter — Kyler Mentzel, Alvin, sr.
Third team
Pitchers — Cohen Feser, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Eric Hammond, Keller, sr.; JC Gutierrez, La Joya, jr.
Relief pitcher — Jace LaViolette, Katy Tompkins, jr.
Catcher — (tie) Jaime Perez Jr., Edinburg Vela, sr.; Michael Weidner, Midland Lee, sr.
First baseman — (tie) Logan Perales, Steele, sr.; Braden Davis, Austin Westlake, sr.
Second baseman — (tie) Jacob Burcham, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Connor Chavez, Dallas Jesuit, sr.
Shortstop — Xavier Casserilla, Northwest Eaton, sr.
Third baseman — (tie) Viggo Lopez, PSJA, jr. Jacob Castillo, Round Rock, sr.
Outfielders — Wes Campbell, San Antonio Churchill, sr.; Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; (tie) Edward Mendoza, Eagle Pass, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Cedar Ridge, jr.; Blake Peterson, Austin Westlake, soph.
Designated hitter — Jose “Guti” Gutierrez, La Joya, Jr.
Honorable mention
Pitchers — Ben Abeldt, McKinney Boyd, jr.; Tim Arguello, Smithson Valley, jr.; Baylor Bauman, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; Xavier Casserilla, VR Eaton, sr.; Josh Coleman, San Antonio Johnson, sr.; Lucas Davenport, Prosper, jr.; Griffin Herring, Southlake Carroll, jr.; Chayton Krauss, Coppell, sr.; Andy Leon, Houston Strake Jesuit, sr.; Victor Loa, Los Fresnos, sr.; Sergio Lopez, Eagle Pass, sr.; Mason Marriott, Tomball, sr.; Caleb Matthews, Katy, sr.; James McGlumphy, Round Rock, sr.; Kyler Mentzel, Alvin, sr.; Christian Okerholm, Austin Vandegrift, sr.; Carlos Peña, Edinburg Vela, sr.; Eric Rodriguez, Pasadena Memorial, sr.; Tyler Schott, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.; Brady Shadrick, Belton, sr.; Sebastian Soliz, Shadow Creek, sr.; Jake Storey, Dallas Jesuit, jr.; Garrett Stratton, Houston Strake Jesuit, jr.
Relief pitchers — Easton Culp, Harker Heights, jr.; Addison Parker, Shadow Creek, sr.
Catchers — Easton Carmichael, Prosper, jr.; Cort Castle, Waco Midway, sr.; Ethan Gonzalez, Smithson Valley, soph.; Aidan Griggsby, Shadow Creek, sr.; Jason Hawkins, Plano, sr.; Nick Lazzara, Dallas Jesuit, sr.; Ivan Marquez, Katy Cinco Ranch, sr.; Julius Ramirez, PSJA, sr.; Mason Shimkus, Grapevine, sr.; Ryan Williams, Bridgeland, jr.
First basemen — Nic Bennett, Denton Braswell, sr.; Rudy Gonzalez, Edinburg Vela, sr.; Blake Hansen, Katy Cinco Ranch, jr.; Chayton Krauss, Coppell, sr.; Gray Rowlett, Keller, sr.; Eduardo Saenz, United South, sr.
Second basemen — Ahmar Donatto, Summer Creek, jr.; Ryne Farber, San Antonio Johnson, soph.; Merritt Jay, Arlington Lamar, sr.; Marco Villanueva, Laredo Alexander, jr.; Zack Zarko, L.D. Bell, sr.
Shortstops — Vincent Banda, San Antonio Brennan, sr.; Rodric Black, L.D. Bell, sr.; Frayner Chavez, Little Elm, sr.; Alan Delgado, La Joya, sr.; Joshua Flores, Spring Westfield, sr.; Zach Hudspeth, Arlington Martin, sr.; Jayson Jones, Denton Braswell, jr.; Chase Pendley, Prosper, sr.; Brayden Randle, Rockwall, soph.; Trevor Roper, Midland Lee, sr.; Travis Sanders, Copperas Cove, jr.; Dillon Shaner, Richardson Pearce, sr.; Graiden West, Tompkins, sr.; Hudson White, Byron Nelson, sr.; Diego Villescas, PSJA High, Sr.
Third basemen — Aidan Connors, Keller, sr.; Eric Garcia, Grand Prairie, sr.; Aiden Huerta, Katy, sr.; Riley Nelson, Byron Nelson, jr.
Outfielders — Keegan Adams, San Antonio Brennan, sr.; Tre Broussard, Shadow Creek, soph.; Nolan Bushko, Northwest Eaton, jr.; Tyler Collins, McKinney Boyd, sr.; Tripp Cromer, Bridgeland, sr.; Jacob DeVenny, Prosper, jr.; Jake Duer, Flower Mound Marcus, jr.; Landon Ellington, Weatherford, sr.; Jace LaViolette, Tompkins, jr.; Barrett Riebock, Rockwall, sr.; Luke Smith, Azle, sr.; Kyson Snelson, San Angelo Central, sr.; Angel Solis, La Joya, sr.; Xavien Thompson, Waxahachie, sr.; Tony Vernars, Coppell, sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.