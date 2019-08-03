The Texas Sports Writers Association announced it's Class 6A All-State Baseball Team on Thursday.
Brett Baty out of Lake Travis earned Player of the year honors. He batted.602 with 19 home runs and 50 runs batted in. Baty signed with the New York Mets after they drafted him at in the first round of the MLB amateur draft.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Matt Thompson, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Jimmy Lewis, Lake Travis, sr.; (tie) J.J. Goss, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Hayde Key, Fort Bend Ridge Point, jr.
Relief pitcher – Karl Edmunson, Lake Travis, jr.
Catcher – Nixon Brannan, San Angelo Central, sr.
First baseman – Cam Brown, Flower Mound, jr.
Second baseman – Hudson White, Byron Nelson, soph.
Shortstop – (tie) Jace Jung, San Antonio MacArthur, sr.; Austin Hale, Southlake Carroll, sr.
Third baseman – Brett Baty, Lake Travis, sr.
Outfielders – Hudson Head, San Antonio Churchill, sr.; Rey Rey Mendoza, Eagle Pass, sr.; Jared McKenzie, Round Rock, sr.
Designated hitter – Thomas Vincent, Houston Memorial, sr.
Player of the Year – Baty, Lake Travis
Coach of the Year – (tie) Larry Vucan, Southlake Carroll; Clinton Welch, Fort Bend Ridge Point
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Cutter Sippel, Southlake Carroll, sr.; Austin Wallace, Flower Mound, sr.; (tie)Masyn Winn, Kingwood, jr.; .; Nico Rodriguez, Edinburg Vela, sr.
Relief pitcher – Austin Adair, Pflugerville Hendrickson, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Drew Romo, The Woodlands, jr.; Dominic Tamez, San Antonio Johnson, sr.
First baseman – (tie) Hector Garcia, McAllen, jr.; Sam Crowell, Rockwall Heath, jr.
Second baseman – Ramsey Amador, Edinburg Vela, sr.
Shortstop – (tie) Darell Hernaiz, El Paso Americas, sr.; Armani Sanchez, Houston Heights, sr.; Ricardo Rivera, Dallas W.T. White, sr.
Third baseman – Will Tillman, New Braunfels, sr.
Outfielders – Austin Plante, Lake Travis, sr.; Brandon Howell, Southlake Carroll, jr.; (tie) Miller Ladusau, Rockwall Heath, sr.; Matthew Giles, El Paso Franklin, sr.
Designated hitter – Ben Kesler, Richardson Pearce, jr.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Andre Duplantier II, Summer Creek, sr.; Victor Loa, Los Fresnos, soph.; (tie) Matthew Luna, San Antonio East Central, jr Blake Rottino, Houston Memorial, jr.
Relief pitcher – Mark Gomez, La Porte, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Jared Alvarez-Lopez, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Jimmy Crooks, Euless Trinity, sr.; Will Pendergrass, Fort Bend Ridge Point, sr.
First baseman – Cal Martin, San Antonio Reagan, sr.
Second baseman – (tie) Jack Baker, Fort Bend Ridge Point, jr.; Anthony Valle, San Antonio Brennan, sr.
Shortstop – (tie) Axel Camerena, Weslaco, sr.; Tre Richardson, Humble Kingwood, jr.
Third baseman – (tie) Jacob Gutierrez, Frenship, jr.; Clark Henry, Houston Memorial, sr.
Outfielders – Tyler Collins, McKinney Boyd, soph.; Kasen Wells, Smithson Valley, fr.; (tie) Jackson Brown, Katy Tompkins, jr.; Jordan Grice, Tomball Memorial, sr.
Designated hitter - Will Swope, The Woodlands, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
CLASS 6A
Pitchers – Jackson Berry, Waco Midway, jr.; Dylan Blomquist, Belton, sr.; Cam Brown, Flower Mound, jr.; Joseph Chavana, Laredo Alexander. jr.; Jake Cosner, Prosper, sr.; Michael Cuevas, San Antonio Brennan, sr.; Nathan Dettmer, San Antonio Johnson, jr.; Sammy Faltine, Fort Bend Travis, sr.; Jack Hattrup, Plano West, sr.; Logan Letney, Oak Ridge, sr.; Jack Lynch, Dallas Jesuit, sr.; Blake Mayfield, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.; Aaron Nixon, McAllen, jr.; Mason Ornelas, L.D. Bell, sr.; Travis Phelps, Alvin, sr.; Caleb Putnam, Prosper, sr.; Ricardo Rangel, Duncanville, sr.; Mason Schulz, Clear Springs, jr.; Brandon Troxler, Rockwall, sr.; Thomas Vincent, Houston Memorial, sr.
Catchers – Damion Gonzales, SA East Central, soph.; Luke Johnson, Prosper, sr.;Jackson Rhinehart, Harker Heights, sr.; Chance Reisdorph, New Braunfels Canyon, soph.
First basemen – Nathan Becker, Jersey Village, jr.; Jordan Bemino, Denton Guyer, sr.; Kalen Clark, Coppell, sr.; Cade Collenback, SA O’Connor, sr. ; Cameron Dayton, Round Rock, sr.; Edward Eakin, Killeen Ellison, sr.; Jose Enriquez, El Paso Socorro, sr.; Mark Gomez, La Porte, sr.; Cristian Gutierrez, Aldine, soph.; James Perez, New Braunfels Canyon, sr.
Second basemen – Jalon Mack, Dallas Jesuit, jr; Andy Martinez, Mission, sr.; Garrett Williams, South Grand Prairie, jr.
Shortstops – Luke Almendarez, Round Rock, sr.; Michael Cervantes, Clear Springs, sr.; Peyton Chatagnier, Cy-Fair, sr.; Couper Cornblum, Waco Midway, sr.; Wyatt Erickson, Richardson Pearce, sr.; Peyton Graham, Waxahachie, sr.; Elias Koury, Katy Tompkins, sr.; Matthew Klassen, Vandegrift, sr.; Carson Ogilvie, Oak Ridge, sr.; Kyle Sonduck, Katy Tompkins, sr.; Travis Sthele, San Antonio Reagan, jr.; Hudson White, Byron Nelson, soph.; Drew Woodcock, Houston Lamar, jr.
Third basemen – Andre Duplantier II, Summer Creek, sr.; Kamden Kelton, Stony Point, sr.; Cade Manning, Southlake Carroll, jr.; Trevor Werner, Klein, sr.
Outfielders - Chase Alford, Garland Sachse, sr.; Caleb Bergman, Plano East, fr.; Dylan Blomquist, Belton, sr.; Gabe Colaianni, Fort Bend Ridge Point, sr.; Reagan Doss, Round Rock, sr.; Erik Garza, Cy Lakes, sr.; Zach Henry, Rockwall, jr.; Jake Hymel, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Luke Johnson, Kingwood, sr.; Will Johnston, Keller, sr.; Xavier Lovett, Spring Westfield, sr.; Cole McConnell, Beaumont West Brook, sr.; Preston Mills, Killeen Ellison, sr.; Joseph Redfield, Waco Midway, jr.; Nick Vernars, Coppell, sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.