District 29-5A
CC Ray 5, Victoria East 4
Ray 201 101 x — 5 6 0
East 000 040 0 — 4 5 0
W: M Everett. L: Brady Parker
Highlights: (E) Parker 1-for-4, R, RBI; Kaden Kolle 1-for-3, R; Macquisition Kuykendall 1-for-2, 3RBIs; Xavier Ortega 1-for-3, R, 2B; Mason Sockwell 1-for-2, 2B. (R) Rodriguez 1-for-3, R, 2B; Gross 1-for-1, R, RBI, 2B; Martinez 2-for-4; M Everett 1-for-2; Johnson 1-for-3, R, 3B.
District 26-4A
Calhoun 19, CC Miller 3
Calhoun 31(10) 41 — 19 17 3
Miller 002 10 — 3 4 1
W: Alford. L: Jasso
Highlights: (C) Madera 3-for-5, 3R, 3RBI, 3B; Cobos 3-for-4, 3R, 3RBIs; Alford 4-for-4, 4R, 4RBIs, 2 2B; Stringham 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2B; Balajka 2-for-3, R, 2RBIs; Hurley 1-for-2, R, 2RBIs, 2B; Medlin 1-for-1, R; Martinez 1-for-2, 2R, 2RBIs, 2B; Cano 1-for-1.
District 24-4A
El Campo 7, Wharton 1
El Campo 330 010 x — 7 8 2
Wharton 001 000 0 — 1 5 5
W: Hallinger. L: Mendez
Highlights: (EC) Poenitzsch 1-for-2, R, 3B; David 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; Hallinger 1-for-4, RBI, 2B; Baklik 2-for-3, 2RBI, 2 2B; Sabrsula 1-for-1, R, 2B; Bubela 1-for-3, RBI. (W) Guzman 1-for-2; Compian 1-for-3, RBI; Sanchez 1-for-3, 2B; Mendez 1-for-3; Zulauf 1-for-3, R.
District 28-2A
Louise 12, Yorktown 1
Louise 434 1x — 12 10
Yorktown 000 10 — 1 3 1
W: Yeager.
Highlights: (L) Yeager 3-for3-, 3R, RBI, 2B; Machicek 1-for-3, 3R, 3RBI; Wendell 2-for-3, RBI; Resendez 1-for-3, R; Anderson 3-for-3, 2R, RBI. (Y) Clay 1-for-3, R; Alexander 1-for-2, RBI, 2B; Archuleta 1-for-2.
