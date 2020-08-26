Following are the results from Tuesday Night Lights at the Club at Colony Creek.
First Place
Phillip Blevins
Anthony McDonald
Justin Sappington
Kenny Seals
Second Place
Chase Walker
David Hassinger
Mike Beckham
Vic Morgan
Third place
John Lingle
Ronnie Wiese
Heather Dickey
Gary Aguayo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.