Tuesday's Scores
District 30-5A
Victoria West 14, Calhoun 8
West 005 003 6 – 14 17 2
Calhoun 205 010 0 – 8 10 2
W: Blane Zeplin. L: Dalton Alford. Highlights: (W) Colten Matus 3-for-4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Bryce Sitka 3-for-3, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI, SB; Ashton Grones 2-for-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs; EJ Rodriguez 2-for-4, RBI, SB; Jace Mitscherling 2-for-5, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB; Colton Salas 2-for-4, R, RBI. (C) Alford 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R; Michael Felkins 3-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Kirk Stringham 1-for-2, 2B, RBI. Records: West 1-0, 1-0; Calhoun 0-1, 0-1.
Non-District
Refugio 12, Tidehaven 0
Tidehaven: 000 00 – 0 0 0
Refugio: 415 2x – 12 13 3
W: Jared Kelley. L: K. Saha. Highlights: (R) Jared Kelley 3 IP, 0R, 0H, 8 K, 2-for-2, 3B, RBI; Ethan Perez 2 IP, 0R, 0 H, 5 K, 1-for-1, 3B; Jordan Kelley 3-for-4, 3B, RBI, SB; Colten Hesseltine 2-for-4, 3 RBIs; Austin Ochoa 2-for-4, 2B, RBI; Robert Montalvo 1-for-1, SB. Records: Tidehaven 0-1; Refugio 1-0.
El Campo 3, Brazosport 0
El Campo 100 001 1 – 3 3 2
Brazosport 000 000 0 – 0 0 3
W: Wayne Svatek. L: Tanner Quick. S: Seth Hallinger. Highlights: (EC) Svatek 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 8 K; Hallinger 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K; Clay Jung 2-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, SB; Tyler Stephenson 1-for-3. Records: El Campo 1-0; Brazosport 0-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.