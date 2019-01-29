GIRLS
District 30-5A
CC Carroll 57, Victoria East 51
Points: (E) Susie Hernandez 6, Giani Wimbish-Gay 12, Renae Mendieta 6, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 16, Zakari Perry 5, Trinity Wallace 2, Brandalyn Rice 4. (C) Alizanette Kearney 2, Maya Simon 13, Elisa Trevino 3, Lindsey Evans 19, Kiah Barron 8, Jolyssa Cortez 12.
Halftime: Victoria East 26, CC Carroll 23. 3-Pointers: Simon 3, Trevino, Evans 2, Cortez 3, Hernandez 2, G. Wimbish-Gay 2.
District 28-3A
Industrial 47, Edna 27
Points: (I) Lexi Snedecor 4, Lauren Williams 1, Katelynn Stout 3, Haylee Lonis 4, Nicole Escamilla 3, Desiree Hill 17, Ky Kusak 3, Kylann Griffith 12.
3-Pointers: Hill, Kusak.
JV: Industrial 29-16
District 29-3A
Skidmore-Tynan 52, Goliad 29
Points: (G) Kassidy Nicholson 12. (ST) Hernandez 13.
Halftime: Skidmore-Tynan 26, Goliad 14.
JV: Skidmore-Tynan 26-24.
TAPPS District 4-3A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 48, Christian School at Castle Hills 37
Points: (SH) Sadie Bludau 3, Delanay Etzler 2, Carley Haas 10, Tori Dornak 8, Ella Harper 12, Elizabeth Grahmann 13.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 31, Castle Hills 16. 3-Pointers: Haas 3, Grahmann. Record: Sacred Heart 4-0
Non District
Shiner St. Paul 52, Austin Royals 44
Points: (SP) Grace Irvin 17, Riley Johnson 5, Delynn Pesek 8, Gracey Novosad 9, Rebecca Wagner 4, Trinity Garza 9.
Halftime: Austin Royals 15, St. Paul 14. 3-Pointers: Garza.
BOYS
District 29-3A
Goliad 46, Skidmore-Tynan 28
Points: (G) Rocky Morris 13, Bailey Huber 3, Tristian Cabrera 5, Jacob Rubio 2, Logan Bland 2, John Savoy 11, Hayden Rietz 2, Justin Brady 8.
Halftime: Goliad 25, Skidmore-Tynan 18. 3-Pointers: Morris, Huber, Savoy, Brady. Record: Goliad 17-9; 6-3
JV: Goliad 48-36
