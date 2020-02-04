Girls
District 28-3A
Edna 43, Industrial 17
Points: (E) Melani Guzman 13, Ariel Haas 10.
3-Pointers: Guzman. Record: Edna 15-16; 9-3.
JV: Industrial 20-18 OT.
Edna varsity clinched playoff berth.
Schulenburg 65, Ganado 35
Points: (S) Erica Otto 8, Jordan Sommer 7, Brynlee Hollas 18, Morgan Marburger 5, Abbey Wellborn 8, Julie Guentert 7, Airyanna Rodriguez 12.
Halftime: Schulenburg 37-23. Record: Schulenburg 27-4; 12-0
JV: Schulenburg 29-6
Schulenburg varsity clinched District 28-3A championship.
District 29-2A
Yorktown 58, Louise 17
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 23, Katelyn Dodds 12, Kadie Dueser 6, Ayana Longoria 4, Kailey Sinast 3, Kie Campbell 3, Madison Morehead 3, Kayleigh Lassmann 2, Jasmine Rodriguez 2. (L) Madison DeLosSantos 6, Regina Edison 5, Destinee Ortega 4, Kourtney Cregar 2
Halftime: Yorktown 20-10. 3-Pointers: Yorktown 21-8; 3-5. Louise 1-7
Weimar 37, Shiner 33
Record: Weimar 7-1; Shiner 7-1.
TAPPS District 6-3A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 61, SA Keystone 36
Points: (SH) Shelby Haas 6, Elizabeth Grahmann 34, Carley Haas 2, Emma Hawkins 2, Bailey Haas 4, Ella Harper 7, Lillie Machicek 1, Kat Pavliska 5. (K) Ciaravino 7, Rao 17, Fleming 5, Bartlett 2, Hollis 2, Alvarado 1, Albarran 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 31-19. 3-Pointers: S. Haas, Ciaravino, Rao 2, Fleming. Record: Sacred Heart 21-8; 6-0.
Boys
TAPPS District 6-5A
St. Joseph 72, CC John Paul II 27
Points: (STJ) Patton 9, Miller 6, Griffin 18, Johnson 12, Briggs 15, Omecinski 9, Robinson 1, Knox 2. (JP) Gonzalez 12.
3-Pointers: Johnson 2, Briggs 2, Griffin 2, Gonzalez 4. Record: St. Joseph 19-5; 7-0.
TAPPS District 6-3A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 54, SA Keystone 39
Points: (SH) Dalton Grahmann 18, Josh Steffek 10, Jordan Bludau 10, Will Harper 6, Blake Shimek 5, Trenton Kraatz 4, Cole Bujnoch 1. (K) Vilagi 16, Nicolas 10, Botla 7, Byrd 6.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 33-13. 3-Pointers: Harper 2, Viladi 4, Byrd, Botla. Record: Sacred Heart 11-9; 4-3
Sacred Heart clinched playoff berth.
