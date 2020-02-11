Boys
Non-District
Hallettsville Scared Heart 79, Runge 45
Points: (SH) Trenton Kraatz 20, Dalton Grahmann 19, Josh Steffek 17, Will Harper 11, Jordan Bludau 8, Tyler Hawkins 2, Cole Bujnoch 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 49-22. 3-Pointers: Kraatz 2, Harper, Bludau. Record: Sacred Heart 13-9.
Girls
District 28-3A
Schulenburg 45, Edna 26
Points: (E) Sarah Autrand 6, Arial Haas 6.
Record: Edna 16-17; 10-4. Finished 3rd in district.
JV: Schulenburg 32-15.
