Girls
Corpus Christi Vets 80, Victoria East 61
Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 12, Giani Wimbish-Gay 2, Azlyn Rodriguez 3, Renae Mendieta 4, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 23, Zakari Perry 10, Trinity Wallace 7. (V) Alaniz 2, Lavers 9, DeLoSantos 2, Pena 5, S. Perez 13, Mosley 6, Banks 8, Arismendi 9, Rodriguez 4, Brooks 17, M. Perez 5.
Halftime: CC Vets 47-19. 3-Pointers: Tyler 2, A. Rodriguez, Lauers, Pena, Perez, Arismendi, Brooks 2, M. Perez. Record: Victoria East 13-4; 3-1.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 50, Flatonia 38
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Shelby Haas 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 25, Carley Haas 8, Emma Hawkins 3, Jules Janak 4, Ella Harper 6. (F) Ellis 14, Fike 2, Wilie 2, Bonds 10, Janecka 8, Rowell 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 25-15. 3-Pointers: C. Haas 2, Harper, Ellis, Janecka 2.
Industrial 39, Ganado 33
Points: (I) Katelynn Stout 12, Haylee Lonis 7, Nicole Escamilla 4, Ky Kusak 5, Brittany Long 11.
JV: Industrial 35-16.
Edna 42, Rice Consolidated 32
Points: (E) Melani Guzman 13, Sarah Autrand 9.
Record: Edna 7-9; 1-0.
JV: Edna 36-16.
Schulenburg 42, Hallettsville 39
Points: (S) Airyanna Rodriguez 18. (H) Kayla Starns 15.
Record: Schulenburg 1-0. Hallettsville 0-1.
Victoria West 46, Calhoun 35
Points: (W) Ashley Giesalhart 18; Khylea Hawkins 15; Aaliyah Castillo 4; Jamia Wilson 2; Alana Johnson 4; Haleigh Reyes 3. (C) Catherine Torres 13; Rea Chrisco 4; Arly Sanchez 4; Katelyn Rothman 6; Clair Blinka 4. Halftime: West 25-9. 3-pointers: Giesalhart 6, Torres 2. Records: West 9-9, 2-1; Calhoun 7-8, 0-4.
Boys
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 64, Victoria Cobra Homeschool 49
Points: (SH) Josh Steffek 18, Austin Kutac 17, Dalton Grahmann 12, Jordan Bludau 10, Will Harper 5, Trinton Kraatz 2. (VCH) D. Pickens 19, Ebeltoft 6, Atherton 5, W. Pickens 5, Gonzales 5, Cooper 4, Riggs 3, Aparicio 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 25, Victoria Cobra Homeschool 25. 3-Pointers: Harper, Gonzales, D. Pickens, W. Pickens. Record: Sacred Heart 3-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.