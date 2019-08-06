Floresville 3, Victoria East 0
Floresville 27 27 25
Victoria East 25 25 14
JV - Victoria East 2-1; Freshman - 2-0
Edna 3, Victoria East 1
Edna 25 25 25 26
Victoria East 17 4 27 24
JV - Victoria East 2-0; Freshman - Victoria East 2-0
Highlights - (VE) Lauren Vahalik 23 digs, 7 kills; Zakari Perry 30 digs, 5 kills; Leilani Wimbish-Gay 15 kills, 8 digs; Trinity Morris 18 assists, 6 digs; Morgan Kimbrough 10 assists, 11 digs.
Record - Victoria East 0-2.
Floresville 3, Edna 1
Floresville 25 22 25 25
Edna 19 25 17 10
Kenedy 3, Victoria Homeschool 0
Kenedy 25 25 25
Victoria Homeschool 11 22 15
La Grange 3, Weimar 0
La Grange 25 25 25
Weimar 14 20 13
Needville 3, Goliad 1
Needville 13 25 27 25
Goliad 25 22 25 12
Highlights - (G) Ashlyn Davis 4 aces, 12 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Mollee Henicke 1 ace, 8 kills, 40 assists, 11 digs; Karli Buenger 1 ace, 1 kill, 20 digs; Karleigh Hill 9 kills, 15 digs, 3 blocks; Kelly Brandes 2 kills, 3 digs; Abby Yanta 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Brook Jackson 1 kill; Brooke Yanta 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 block; Julia Morris 3 digs.
Record - Goliad 0-1.
Industrial 3, St. Joseph 1
Industrial 28 19 25 25
St. Joseph 26 25 21 17
Industrial 3, Calhoun 0
Industrial 25 25 25
Calhoun 16 20 17
