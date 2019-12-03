Girls
District 30-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll 46, Victoria West 33
Points: (West) Dailyn Zarate 2, Aaliyah Castillo 4, Ashley Giesalhart 20, Aliza Scott 4, Maddy Gonzales 3. (Carroll) Brianna Thompson 2, Clara Garcia 8, Maya Simon 17, Elisa Trevino 10, Kiah Barron 9.
Halftime: Carroll 24-17. 3-pointers: Giesalhart 3, Gonzales, Garcia 2, Simon 2, Trevino. Records: West 0-1 in district; Carroll 1-0 in district.
Non-District
Victoria St. Joseph 75, Pettus 15
Points: (St. Joseph) Tara Swor 3, Taylor Foeh 4, Heidi Terry 4, Lauren Theriot 10, Emily Webb 4, Maiya Tillman 11, Cheyenne Stewart 4, Kaysa Wunsch 6, Madison Rather 5, Jozelyn Washington 24. (Pettus) Bella Gomez 7, Micah Davis 2, Laura Parker 2, Alisynn Morin 2, Raeann Martinez 2.
Halftime: St. Joseph 32-8. 3-pointers: Gomez. Records: St. Joseph 6-2.
Boys
Non-District
Nixon-Smiley 67, Pettus 30
Points: (Pettus) M. Barnes 8, M. Carrillo 2, J. Constanie 8, J. Harris 9, A. Gamez 2, A. Dimaggia 1. (Nixon-Smiley) Robert Garcia 2, Leonard Zamora 5, Ruben Bomer 13, Brayden Martinez 5, Jesse Riojas 8, Jayden Brassell 2, Edgar Ochoa 8, Braxton Regalado 2, Zach Perez 22.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 38-8. Records: Nixon-Smiley 1-1.
