Boys
District 30-5A
Non-District
Nordheim 51, Nixon-Smiley 46
Points: (NS) Benito Perez 3, Dusty Mejia 12, Brayden Martinez 2, Santos Pompa 4, Jesse Riojas 17, Jayden Brassell 2, Zach Perez 12.
Halftime: Nordheim 30-18. Records: Nixon-Smiley 5-12.
Victoria West 59, Corpus Christi Moody 53
Points: (VW) La'Trell Barfield 16, Omar Posada 14, Jadyn Smith 2, Kevin Rankin 18, Andrew Shelton 8, Dion Green 1; (M) Kenneth Powell 3, Nate Soda 11, Cody Cullum 14, Zavin Vasquez 3, Davion Johnson 2, Matt Conta 6, Isaiah Edmonds 4, Abraham Lopez 4
Haltime: 33-33 West; 3-Pointers: Barfield 3, Rankin 2, Posada 2, Soda, Cullum; Records: West: 7-13
