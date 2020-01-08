Basketball logo new

Boys

District 30-5A

Non-District

Nordheim 51, Nixon-Smiley 46

Points: (NS) Benito Perez 3, Dusty Mejia 12, Brayden Martinez 2, Santos Pompa 4, Jesse Riojas 17, Jayden Brassell 2, Zach Perez 12.

Halftime: Nordheim 30-18. Records: Nixon-Smiley 5-12.

Victoria West 59, Corpus Christi Moody 53

Points: (VW) La'Trell Barfield 16, Omar Posada 14, Jadyn Smith 2, Kevin Rankin 18, Andrew Shelton 8, Dion Green 1; (M) Kenneth Powell 3, Nate Soda 11, Cody Cullum 14, Zavin Vasquez 3, Davion Johnson 2, Matt Conta 6, Isaiah Edmonds 4, Abraham Lopez 4

Haltime: 33-33 West; 3-Pointers: Barfield 3, Rankin 2, Posada 2, Soda, Cullum; Records: West: 7-13

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.