Boys
District 30-5A
Victoria East 66, Corpus Christi Carroll 60
Points — (VE) Kaiden Perry 12, Avery Yates 2, Daemien Robles 7, Zane Yates 4, Elijah Hooker 20, Nydric Dean 4, Ethan White 11, Ethan Farias 2, Austin Allen 4. (C) — Andre Sanders 5, Nick Rodriguez 2, Nathan Spencer 1, Frank Perales 41, Dylan Dudney 5, Manuel Martinez 4, Levi Herring 1, Chris Sayles 1.
Halftime: East 31, Carroll 29. 3-pointers: VE — Perry 4, White 2. Carroll — Perales 7, Dudney 1.
Records - VE 3-9 District; Carroll 13-16 Overall, 4-9 District.
CC Veterans Memorial 43, Victoria West 35
Points: (VM) Jacoby Sanchez 2, Khan 4, Tobiah Aririga 11, Josh Mendoza 14, Albert Arismendi 7, Elijah Hinton. (W) Kevin Rankin 9, Donovan Harris 4, Andrew Shelton 8, La’Trell Barfield 7, Blake Buzzell 4, Jadyn Smith 3.
Halftime: Veterans Memorial 23, West 22. 3-Pointers: Rankin 1, Arismendi 1.
Records: Veterans Memorial 12-16, 8-5; West 2-18, 0-12.
TAPPS District 4-3A
Castle Hills 64, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 45
Points: (SH) Austin Kutac 14, Will Harper 10, Josh Steffek 9, Trenton Kraatz 8, Jordan Bludau 2, Austin Kraatz 2. (CH) Williams 20, Farias 11, Bioche 8, Polanco 8, Gallardo 5, Daieowa 3, Eason 3, Hernandez 2, Dzierwa 2, Smith 2.
Halftime: Castle Hills 25-24. 3-pointers: Harper 3, Williams 2, Gallardo, Daieowa, Bioche, Farias. Records: Sacred Heart 6-15, 2-3; Castle Hills 17-11, 3-2.
Girls
District 27-3A
Schulenburg 43, Ganado 13
Points — (S) Jasmeen Modi 6, Erica Otto 11, Erin Treybig 6, Morgan Marburger 4, Emily Rodriguez 2, Abbey Wellborn 3, Julie Guentert 8, Jordan Sommer 3.
TAPPS District 6-5A
Corpus Christi IWA 56, St. Joseph 34
Points: (IWA) C. Thomas 21, C. Thomas 8, B. Ysassi 8, A. Beltran 6, T. Chanyaman 4, B. Lopez 4, R. Arriola 2, S. Chaney 2, J. Bocaregra 1. (SJ) Maiya Tillman 18, Taylor Foeh 8, Heidi Terry 5, Jayne Eaves 2, Emily Webb 1.
Halftime: IWA 35-20. 3-pointers: Ysassi 2, Terry.
Records: IWA 5-0 in district; St. Joseph 10-15, 1-4.
