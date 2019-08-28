Giddings 3, Yoakum 1
Yoakum 18 25 20 22
Giddings 25 20 25 25
Highlights - (Y) Ashley Taylor 5 aces, 14 kills, 5 blocks, 11 digs; Alex Henkes - 3 kills, 2 blcoks, 1 dig; Brooklin Berger 11 digs; Kylie Quinney 10 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 17 digs; Kylie Velek 10 digs; Macie Williams 1 block, 1 dig; Masann Rice 1 ace, 23 assists; Riley Witte 1 ace, 9 digs.
Boling 3, Ganado 0
Ganado 18 20 12
Boling 25 25 25
Highlights - (G) Kaci Beaty 5 digs.
