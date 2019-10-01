District 29-3A
Goliad 3, Odem 0
Goliad 25 25 25
Odem 20 11 19
Highlights: (G) Karli Buenger 5 aces, 6 assists, 5 digs; Madi Reitz 3 aces; Kelly Brandes 2 kills; Karleigh Hill 6 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Brook Jackson 6 kills, 1 block; Abby Yanta 1 kill; Ashlyn Davis 10 kills; 9 digs; Mollee Henicke 6 kills, 19 assists, 2 digs; Julia Morris 9 digs. Record: Goliad 20-10; 6-0.
District 27-2A
Shiner 3, Louise 0
Shiner 25 25 25
Louise 7 20 15
Highlights: (S) Jasmine Wright 6 kills, 1 dig; Malorie Harvey 2 ace, 16 digs; Kaleigh Knight 1 ace, 2 digs; Cameron Cowan 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 14 assists, 6 digs; Madison Kalina 4 kills; Makayla Adamek 1 ace, 10 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Madison Chumchal: 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Carley Hewig 1 ace, 7 kills, 16 assists, 6 digs; Hallie Herman 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig; Emma Herman 5 kills, 6 digs; Jamie Jalufka 1 kill; Georgia Erwin 4 digs; Kiley Michalec 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 assists, 16 digs.
TAPPS District 6-5A
Victoria St. Joseph 3, Brownsville St. Joseph 0
Victoria St. Joseph 25 25 25
Brownsville St. Joseph 17 13 13
Highlights: (VSJ) Sarah Rosas 15 assists, 9 digs; Cheyenne Stewart 12 assists, 3 digs; Rachel Ward 5 kills, 5 blocks; Grace Hammack 2 kills; Savannah Wharton 10 kills, 2 digs; Kyleigh Nethery 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs, 6 blocks; Maiya Tillman 2 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs; Taylor Foeh 2 kills, 4 blocks; Olivia Valenzuela 3 digs; Kerigan Bumgartener 2 kills; Cassidy Rather 4 aces, 16 dig; Madison Korinek 2 aces, 5 digs.
